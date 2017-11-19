Corporate America's Taxing Decision

“I love you,” President Trump told House Republicans Thursday as they prepared to massively restructure the U.S. tax code. “Now go vote!”

The members did as instructed, losing only 13 Republicans along the way, meaning that the measure passed the House with nine votes to spare. Depending on what happens in the Senate, the president has at least two very good reasons to love his loyal GOP soldiers.

For starters, a full year after his election to the highest office in the land, the 45th U.S. president is in dire need of a legislative victory. The administration, along with the entire Republican Party, which controls both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, is trying to stave off the stench of failure.

A White House signing ceremony, flanked by oft-warring factions in the GOP, would be an antidote. So, too, would tax time 2018, when the vast majority of working Americans would see tangible benefits: simpler tax forms and a lower tax bill. The House legislation, and another version in the Senate, double the standard deduction from $6,000 to $12,000 (twice that for a married couple). The House also cuts the number of tax brackets from seven to four, and lowers the income tax rate for everyone but top earners. Because no Democrat supported it, Trump and his merry band of Republicans would get all the credit.

Second, this bill will add vast new wealth to the Trump family fortune. How much money we are talking about is anybody’s guess, as The Donald has stubbornly refused all entreaties to release his taxes. But several features of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 all but guarantee that he and his kin stand to gain personally. A lot.

Let’s start with the estate tax, which Republicans insist on calling the “death tax.” Whatever you call it, it’s paid mostly by the well-to-do. Currently, only property and assets worth more than $5.5 million are subject to this tax. Under the House bill, it doubles next year to $11 million, and goes away entirely in 2024, when Donald Trump expects to be a robust 78-year-old paterfamilias holding forth at family-owned country clubs around the world.

Also targeted for extinction is the much-hated alternative minimum tax, a prime example of government incompetence that I pay each year myself and will be happy to see die a quick death. It will save me a few hundred bucks, but it will save Trump millions. Just how many millions is unknown, but the one tax return we’ve seen, from 2005, indicates that AMT cost the president $31 million that one year alone.

A third feature of the House plan that will generate high-fives over Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago is the “pass-through rate,” which is now used by small business owners to make sure their family enterprises aren’t taxed at the top income tax rate. But passive real-estate investors like Trump also use it, and the Republican plan lowers the pass-through rate to 25 percent.

In response to queries about the propriety of a president pushing a tax plan that will pad his bankroll, White House officials stick to a single talking point: Americans don’t care what Trump pays in taxes. Americans care what they will pay. Although intended as a rebuttal to the Democrats’ tiresome class warfare rhetoric, the factual basis for this claim is weak. It seems to me that taxpayers can walk and chew gum at the same time. In other words, while we certainly care most how the tax legislation will impact us, it doesn’t necessarily follow that we want the wealthiest Americans, and largest corporations, to get a huge windfall. What’s the rationale for that?

While we’re on the subject of fairness, the Republican tax cuts won’t be enjoyed by middle-class Americans equally. It depends, in part, on where you live and how you make your money. The geographic equation is the most obvious. Of those 13 Republican defectors in the House, 12 of them were from three states: New York, New Jersey, and California. Their political calculation was clear: To pay for the tax cuts, people living in states with high income taxes -- legislatures in Albany, Trenton, and Sacramento, I’m looking at you -- will no longer be able to deduct state and local income taxes on their federal returns. They will be able to deduct property taxes, but only up to $10,000, meaning that if you live in a state where real estate prices are high, you may also pay more in federal taxes.

Democrats suspect that this approach deliberately rewards taxpayers in Republican flyover states, while penalizing those in coastal Democratic states. Conservatives have an answer to this. It’s not our fault Democrats tax their citizens at a higher rate than Republicans, they say. Perhaps, they add, this will be an incentive to get state and local spending under control.

“Seventy percent of the people in my district don’t itemize,” Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent said Friday in explaining why he thinks the bill will be popular back home. “Their standard deduction is about to be doubled and their tax rate lowered.” Addressing his colleagues Thursday, House speaker Paul Ryan predicted that 90 percent of Americans will now be able to fill out their taxes on a post-card-sized form.

The Democrats’ decision to present a unified opposition means that the legislative battle is now a purely intramural, and intra-cameral, fight among Republicans. Significant differences exist between the House and Senate bills, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a slimmer majority –hence, less margin for error -- than Ryan. Also, there are only a dozen legislative days left in 2017, which calls into question GOP vows that their tax plan will be the law of the land by the new year.

If it passes, what then? Well, the politicians will be done with it and market forces will kick in. Sure, Democrats will carp and Republicans will crow, and special interest groups will gin up their propaganda. But implementing the new tax system won’t be up to them or even to the Internal Revenue Service. That’s because the biggest change in this legislation isn’t simplified tax brackets, lower rates, or changes in deductions. The crux of this plan is a huge and unprecedented cut in the corporate tax rate. You’ve heard the Republicans’ rationale: U.S. corporations are taxed at the highest rate in the world, which has left American companies at a competitive disadvantage, created perverse incentives to off-shore jobs, left trillions of dollars in corporate profits parked overseas, and generally slowed investment in U.S. manufacturing and production.

Well, guess what? Now those excuses go away. American corporations can return their operations to the U.S., open new plants, invest in new technologies and new businesses, and pay their workers higher wages. Or those corporate executives can buy more yachts and company jets, award themselves huge stock options and obscene bonuses, hand out dividends to shareholders, exploit their own workers, and continue to look at quarterly profits as the Holy Grail – to the detriment of the country.

Corporate America, it’s your move.