The Takeaway: Moore Problems for GOP in Alabama

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

That Sinking Feeling Down South: Even taking into account that the National Republican Senatorial Committee wants Roy Moore out of the December 12 special election in Alabama, the NRSC poll showing the GOP nominee trailing Democrat Doug Jones by 12 points hit with a loud thud Wednesday. Previous polls taken last week had shown Moore maintaining a small, if shrinking, lead. But with more accusers continuing to come forward and the unrelenting negative media coverage, many prominent Republicans now believe Moore is likely to lose, and are devising drastic plans in an effort to save the seat. As of now, however, Moore looks like he’s not going anywhere. On Wednesday, he tweeted at Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, “Bring. It. On.” At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Moore again vowed to remain in the race.

It’s Not the Economy, Stupid: A new survey from Gallup shows that only 15 percent of Americans cite economic issues as the “most important” problem facing the country. That’s the lowest it’s been since 1999 -- and a 71-point decline from the peak in February 2009 when the United States was rocked by the Great Recession. So what do Americans consider the biggest problem facing the country today? Twenty-three percent listed “dissatisfaction with government.” The sentiment appears to be growing: Such dissatisfaction is up five percentage points in the last three months.

Running Man? On Monday, Joe Biden said he is “not closing the door” on a third run at the White House, and a new poll from Politico/Morning Consult may have the former veep pushing it open even wider. The survey shows Biden beating President Trump by 11 points in a hypothetical match up, 46 percent to 35 percent, with one in five voters undecided. It’s worth noting, however, that a “generic” Democrat performed even better against Trump, beating him 48 to 34 percent with nearly the same number of voters undecided.

Tar Heel Blue? Speaking of 2020, a new poll of North Carolina voters conducted by Elon University shows Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has just a 28 percent approval rating. This is significantly lower than Trump’s approval rating in the Tar Heel State, which at 37 percent isn’t great. This is a red flag for Republicans in a place they still consider a red state.

Bay State Status Quo: One year from Election Day 2018, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, enjoy overwhelming support in Massachusetts, according to a new poll from WBUR. Baker’s favorable rating is 67 percent, and he leads in match-ups against potential challengers by as much as 40 points. Warren’s 55 percent favorable rating is lower but still comfortable in this environment. Longtime Republican Party activist Beth Lindstrom is currently the strongest potential GOP challenger to Warren but still trails, 56 percent-33 percent.

Credibility Gap: A new HuffPost/YouGov survey gauges public opinion on the credibility of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Bill O’Reilly, and Donald Trump. Sixty-three percent believe the allegations against Weinstein are credible, and 57 percent say the same about claims made against Bill Clinton. Forty-one percent say allegations against Trump are credible, and 38 percent believe the claims against Bill O’Reilly.

As one might expect, with the exception of Harvey Weinstein, Democrats and Republicans have divergent opinions of these men. Fewer than half of Democrats believe claims against Clinton, but 71 percent believe the allegations of sexual harassment against Trump. Conversely, 80 percent of Republicans believe the allegations against Bill Clinton, but only 13 percent credit Trump’s accusers. A majority of Independents believe the allegations against Weinstein (54 percent) and Clinton (53 percent), while far fewer believe the credibility of the claims made against Trump (33 percent) and O’Reilly (26 percent).