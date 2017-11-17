Moore Problems; Groping for Answers; Waitress Blues; Capitol Comity

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 17, 2017. On this date at the turn of the 19th century, members of Congress met for the first time in the partially completed U.S. Capitol. If you think inclement weather in Washington, D.C. snarls traffic today, you should have been there in 1800 when snow blanketed the East Coast.

After meeting for 10 years in Philadelphia, which was beset by a cholera epidemic, most members of Congress were eager to see their new capital. But not all of them could get there in time due to the autumn storm. A planned parade was cancelled and only 15 senators answered the roll call, two short of a quorum. When a sufficient number finally arrived four days later, Senate and House leaders invited President Adams to address them.

Accepting the invitation of congressional leaders, President John Adams went by carriage on November 22, 1800 to the drafty, unheated, still-unfinished U.S. Capitol. It must have felt familiar: Adams had been living in a drafty, unheated, and still-unfished White House.

Although Americans didn’t yet know who their new president would be, they knew it wasn’t going to be Adams. He and his Federalist Party had lost his re-election bid to the anti-Federalist ticket of Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr. The new nation was still sorting out whether Jefferson or Burr would be president, a drama that would play out into the new year. But suffice it to say that President Adams, America’s second chief executive and the lamest of lame ducks, acquitted himself graciously in the new Capitol.

“I congratulate the people of the United States on the assembling of Congress at the permanent seat of their government, and I congratulate you, gentlemen, on the prospect of a residence not to be changed,” Adams said, warming to the task. “Although there is cause to apprehend that accommodations are not now so complete as might be wished, yet there is great reason to believe that this inconvenience will cease with the present session.”

Before launching into a State of the Union address that would be the last one delivered in person for the next 113 years, Adams offered what might be called a brief ecumenical prayer. “It would be unbecoming the representatives of this nation to assemble for the first time in this solemn temple without looking up to the supreme ruler of the universe and imploring His blessing,” he said. He then offered a supplication of his own:

“May this territory be the residence of virtue and happiness. In this city may that piety and virtue, that wisdom and magnanimity, that constancy and self-government, which adorned the great character whose name it bears be forever held in veneration. Here and throughout our country may simple manners, pure morals, and true religion flourish forever!”

It’s a nice thought, and one we are still struggling to live up to. But 217 years later, as we Americans enter the time of year for thanksgiving, it’s still a goal worth striving for.

