Impeachment Call; NAFTA Support; Oklahoma OK!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 16, 2017. On this date 110 years ago, President Theodore Roosevelt signed a proclamation designating Oklahoma as the 46th state in the Union.

As a mid-20th century Californian, my earliest familiarity with that state came in the form of its emigrants, courtesy of John Steinbeck, the sage of Salinas.

“The Grapes of Wrath” was required reading for students of a certain generation, and the word “Okies,” which probably wouldn’t pass muster today, was part of our lexicon. For many Americans, however, their frame of reference to the Sooner State was the more upbeat Broadway musical “Oklahoma!” by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Set in a small Oklahoma town a year before statehood, it features a convoluted love story and some truly memorable tunes, including the title song itself.

The plot is dated now, not to mention the cultural references, and has been for some time. In the song “Kansas City,” for instance, one of Claremore’s worldly cowpokes sings about how everything is up to date in Kansas City where “they went and built a skyscraper seven stories high -- about as high as a building ought grow.”

And yet the musical is still performed regularly, as very modern performers sing its quaint numbers, including the ever-optimistic “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’.” Some things never change, it seems. By that I mean that seven decades after the folksy cowboys and cowgirls of “Oklahoma!” took Broadway by storm, the music scene in the real Oklahoma is best known for its home-grown country and western singers.

Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, are Reba McEntire are all Oklahomans. So were J.J. Cale and Woody Guthrie. In 1939, the same year “The Grapes of Wrath” was published, Guthrie wrote an Oklahoma-themed song about a famous Depression-era outlaw. “Pretty Boy Floyd,” with its subversive last line, remains relevant today.

J.J. Cale also penned a gritty song about his home state, evoking a much darker side than does “Oklahoma!” The very title of “If You’re Ever in Oklahoma” contains an implied threat.

Cale’s best-known songs are less menacing and have been covered, and made famous, by many other musicians. “After Midnight” falls into that category, although my favorite song of his is the achingly sad ballad “Magnolia.”

Garth Brooks sang a haunting tribute to the victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Garth has too many hits to count, and most of them speak to universal yearnings, not regional pride. “The Dance,” for instance, is so evocative that country music fans play it at funerals, weddings, anniversaries -- including anniversaries of their divorces.

Likewise, everybody seems to have their favorite Toby Keith numbers, including George W. Bush, who affectionately needled the singer about his birthplace in my presence as Toby finished up a set at a military base in the mid-2000s. It wasn’t because Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, but because he was born north of the Red River. “They even love you in Texas, Toby,” Bush said with a smile. “You mean ‘Baja Oklahoma,’” Keith quipped in response.

Toby Keith is famously pro-U.S. military, as evidenced by hits like “American Soldier,” but I appreciate his love songs, such as “Wish I Didn’t Know Now What I Didn’t Know Then,” even more.

And in “Whoever’s in New England,” Reba McEntire heartbreakingly tells her lover that “when Boston is through with you,” there’s always a place back home -- presumably in Oklahoma.

I’ll leave you with one last tune this morning. It’s a bit schmaltzy, but it’s a sweet duet, and a fitting tribute to November 16: “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma.”

