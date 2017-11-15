Mandate Repeal; Curbing Drug Costs; Swamp Drainage; Seeds of Partisanship

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Twenty-three years ago today, in a series of meetings in Washington and halfway around the world in Indonesia, American public officials provided a glimpse into a dystopian political future epitomized by hyper-partisan gridlock.

It didn’t start out that way. The initial signal emanating from the White House was to find areas of compromise between the Clinton administration and the incoming Republican majority that had just conquered Capitol Hill in the 1994 midterm elections. At first blush, it seemed these efforts were successful.

White House Chief of Staff Leon E. Panetta not only met with Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker-in-Waiting Newt Gingrich, but in deference to the new reality of GOP strength, Panetta went to Capitol Hill to meet them.

“We want to change how this town does business,” he said afterward. Sounding upbeat and conciliatory, he characterized the session as a “very good meeting,” adding, “We did talk about issues where we can achieve some agreement.”

Those issues included lobbying and campaign finance reform, the line-item veto and passage of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) -- and progress would be made on all of them. Yet there were other, less conciliatory, voices making themselves heard that day, and in hindsight, those were the ones that mattered more. I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Senate GOP Plans to Repeal Obamacare Mandate in Tax Bill. James Arkin has the story.

Experts: We Can Lower Drug Prices. Chris Beach and Tony Mills report on an RCP-sponsored forum Tuesday.

A 10-Point Plan to Drain the Swamp. In RealClearPolicy, Fred Wertheimer and Norman Eisen outline their "government integrity compact with America."

“America First” Means Other Nations Put America Last. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek argues that Asian nations’ revised TPP shows President Trump’s trade stance is backfiring.

The Real Possibility of Conflict With North Korea. In RealClearWorld, Francois Godement warns that the current standoff over the Kim regime’s nuclearization efforts may be the calm before the storm.

Will the U.S. Lead on Carbon Capture? In RealClearEnergy, Eliot Bakker writes that investment in the new technology could prove to be an economic boon as well as an environmental one.

Five Terrible Science News Headlines. Ross Pomeroy spotlights the offenders.

* * *

In 1993, congressional Republicans had joined forces with the Clinton White House to pass the North American Free Trade Agreement. Instead of ushering in an era of mutual cooperation, however, President Clinton and his advisers afterward retrenched to a more partisan default position. The White House refused to consult meaningfully with Republicans on such crucial issues as welfare reform, health care, and criminal justice legislation.

After sweeping to victory with their “Contract With America” in 1994, Republicans were not shy about saying the Democrats were going to have to change their ways. Clinton conceded as much himself. But as the events of November 15, 1994 unfolded, White House officials sent conflicting messages as to which strategy it would pursue: compromise or confrontation.

In faraway Indonesia, the president seemed to acquiesce to Republicans' call for a constitutional amendment to allow prayer in public schools. Privately, Clinton considered this symbolic conservative hobby horse a waste of time and political capital. But he said publicly that he could support the idea, so long as students would not be coerced into praying or be required to say a specific prayer.

“We do need a lot more changes,” he said, “and we can do them together if we are determined to put America first and not put partisanship first.”

It wasn’t clear, however, that the magnitude of the previous week’s electoral change was fully absorbed by everyone in Clinton’s White House -- or even his own small family. Speaking elsewhere in the same city as her husband, Hillary Clinton struck a more defiant tone. “I think the president has to stand for what he stood for, and has to stick with his principles and protect the progress that has been made,” the first lady said.

And back in Washington, White House budget director Alice Rivlin complained to reporters at a breakfast meeting that Republican leaders had not been forthcoming about budget cuts that would pay for the tax cuts they wanted.

This irked Ohio Republican Rep. John Kasich of Ohio, the incoming chairman of the House Budget Committee. For more than a year, Kasich had identified many specific spending cuts he supported. Rivlin also asserted that GOP calls for a tax cut and a balanced budget were incompatible. At one point, she even questioned the advisability of a middle-class tax cut -- an issue Bill Clinton had campaigned on in 1992.

“If we had a big tax cut right now and people were spending more, the inflation danger would be much more real than it is now,” she said. “You’d have rapid increases in interest rates and probably throw the economy into a recession.”

We know now, more than two decades later, that the dueling-talking-points dynamic was replacing the harder task of engaging in actual negotiation in Washington. A winner-take-all mentality had taken root, epitomized by the two political parties simply talking past each other. For their part, Republicans who were emboldened by their 1994 victories signaled that tax cuts were coming and that the Clintons and their budget director could lead, follow, or get out of the way.

“I think it’s up to the president. I heard [the voters’] message, as he did,” said Sen. Phil Gramm, a Texas Republican already talking about running for president in 1996. “If he wants to get on the train, be the engineer, I will be happy to ride on the train. If he wants to wave from the station, we'll wave back. If he wants to get on the tracks and try to stop the train, I think we can probably deal with that, too.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com