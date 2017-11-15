House Democrats Split on Impeachment

Six House Democrats released articles of impeachment against President Trump Wednesday morning, but party leaders in the chamber do not support that effort.

The disparate messages reflect a broader disagreement within the party about whether investigations into Trump and potential impeachment of the president should be highlighted before the 2018 midterms, or whether Democrats should focus on kitchen-table economic issues as they aim to retake majorities in Congress.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said there are six sponsors for the five articles of impeachment they released Tuesday. The articles include obstruction of justice over Trump’s firing of former FBI Director Jim Comey; violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution; and the president’s “undermining” of the federal judiciary and freedom of the press, according to Cohen. The other sponsors are Reps. Al Green, Adriano Espaillat, Luis Gutierrez, Marcia Fudge and John Yarmuth.

Cohen (pictured) said they support Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, but believe that there are already sufficient facts to support moving forward with impeachment.

“There’s no reason we don’t start now with definite violations of our Constitution and threats to our democracy,” Cohen said. “There are already sufficient facts in the public record to warrant the start of impeachment proceedings in Congress. Given the magnitude of the constitutional crisis, there is no reason for delay.”

However, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said in a briefing with reporters Wednesday that he and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi disagree with the sponsors. He said they share their colleagues’ belief that Trump’s actions have been “dangerous, inappropriate and harmful” but asserted that those actions do not amount to an impeachable offense.

“Electing a president of the United States is the most important act that American citizens take in setting the policies of their country,” Hoyer said. “That should not be overturned except for the most egregious and demonstrable facts, and both Leader Pelosi and I believe that it is not timely to address that issue given what’s in front of us.”

The disagreement is not simply over the facts of impeachment, however, but the politics. Cohen said he believes introducing impeachment would be politically beneficial for Democrats in 2018 by firing up their political base, which is frustrated with Trump and his administration. Espaillat, a freshman lawmaker from New York, said their push for impeachment was not made in a “vacuum,” but reflects that people in his district are calling for it.

Hoyer sharply disagreed.

“The issue is not impeachment, the issue is the economy,” he said.

“They don’t like Trump,” Hoyer said of many voters, citing the president’s underwater approval ratings. “They think Trump is not doing the right thing. They think Trump is dangerous, they think he’s irresponsible. They think he does not reflect our values. But what they really want to hear is what we’re going to do to make their lives and the lives of their families better.”

The question of impeachment has been at center stage in recent weeks after Tom Steyer, a billionaire progressive activist, began running nationwide TV ads calling on Democratic lawmakers to back removing Trump from office. He has pledged more than $10 million to the effort. Cohen said he’s spoken to Steyer about the impeachment push.

Hoyer admitted that there are a number of Democrats who feel strongly about the issue. But he said in his judgment, the facts don’t support impeachment, and he would prefer it didn’t distract from issues such as health care and taxes that Democrats plan to run on.

A Republican aide to the House Judiciary Committee said that “under the Constitution, impeachment is an extraordinary remedy to remove certain elected officials from office who have committed high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s the policy of the committee to consider impeachment articles if and when the constitutional criteria for impeachment exist.”