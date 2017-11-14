Moore Pressure; GOP's Future; China's Heavy Hand; a Maestro Emerges

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Seventy-four years ago today, a young musician got his shot at professional success -- and made the most of it. In some ways, the evening brought to mind Wally Pipp. He was the veteran New York Yankees first baseman who was given a day off on June 2, 1925. Pipp’s place in the lineup was taken by a strapping lefthander from Columbia University named Lou Gehrig, who merely played every game for the Yanks for the next 14 seasons.

It gave rise to a verb, to be “Pipped,” which means to take a day off and lose your job forever. This isn’t fair: Lou Gehrig was simply more talented than Wally Pipp. One generation gives way to the next regardless, which is what happened in New York City on this date in 1943 in the field of classical music. Once again a star was born.

I’ll tell that story in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Calls for Moore to Quit Race Grow After New Accusation. James Arkin reports on the latest developments in the Alabama Senate election.

Who Will Vote for Republicans Next Year? A.B. Stoddard reflects on the predicament the GOP finds itself in after last week’s elections.

China and the Rise of “Authoritarianism International.” In RealClearInvestigations, Richard Bernstein spotlights a global trend that poses a challenge unlike any faced by the West since the Cold War.

The Ethics of a Military Strike on North Korea. In RealClearDefense, Crispin Rovere responds to moral arguments against U.S. military action.

Seattle's Income Tax Gambit Will Likely Fail. In RealClearPolicy, Erica York argues that the city’s attempt to "mimic the policy choices of Chicago and Detroit" is both legally questionable and economically shortsighted.

On Trade With Asia, Look to the Taiwan Model. In RealClearWorld, Seth Cropsey writes that lessons can be gleaned from the tiny nation’s economic policy and progressive liberalization.

iPhone Supply Chains Mock the Notion of a U.S. in Decline. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek lauds globalized production.

Good Books, Lousy Covers. Also in RCM, Ray Keating praises two new works on American presidents but complains that their dust jackets do the contents a disservice.

Murder in Los Angeles. In RealClearBooks, Nicholas Evan Sarantakes reviews Michael Connelly’s “The Late Show.”

* * *

On November 14, 1943, the esteemed Bruno Walter was scheduled to be the guest conductor for the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Walter was a legend in his field, and not just for his musical ability. In the 1920s, he had been among those singled out by Hitler, who railed against Jews conducting German orchestras.

He had escaped Europe, barely, in 1939, and settled in Southern California. On this date in 1943, while the D-Day invasion was still in its early planning stages, Bruno Walter, then in his sixties, was scheduled to conduct a challenging repertoire at the New York Philharmonic. He was ailing, however, and unable to take the stage. So his duties were given to a talented 25-year-old assistant conductor who had never rehearsed the program.

The young man’s name was Leonard Bernstein, and his debut would prove as significant as the great Lou Gehrig’s. The concert was broadcast live to a national radio audience at a time when classical music still had a mass following in this country. It opened with Schuman's "Manfred" Overture, continued with Miklós Rózsa's Theme, Variations and Finale, and ended with Richard Strauss' "Don Quixote."

It was an electrifying performance, and those in attendance knew immediately what they had witnessed. “A dramatic musical event,” proclaimed the New York Times. “Triumphant,” added The New Yorker. Newsweek pronounced it “a remarkable concert.”

"Life without music is unthinkable,” Leonard Bernstein once said. “Music without life is academic. That is why my contact with music is a total embrace.”

A later generation of Americans would associate Bernstein with his unforgettable narration of “Peter and the Wolf” -- his effort to expand appreciation for the music he loved. But in the 1940s, when the wolf literally was at the door of the civilized world, Leonard Bernstein and his orchestra brought beauty into Americans’ living rooms as a subtle reminder of why we were fighting.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com