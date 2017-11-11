Trump Economy, Like the Trucking Industry, Is on a Roll

Last week saw a flurry of economic news, from corporate earnings to stock market records to another solid jobs report. The evidence now abounds that the Trump growth agenda continues to gain steam, and recent data from the trucking industry underscores this momentum.

Stock market appreciation since the election is difficult for even the president’s critics to ignore. Although the lion’s share of equity appreciation flows to the already-successful (those Americans with significant investment capital), the 2016 electoral upset always revolved around the forgotten American worker – middle-income people, many of them residents of the literal middle of the country, who changed the entire electoral map to place Donald J. Trump in the White House.

It is fitting, therefore, that the Trump recovery means more than robust market gains for Wall Street — that happened during Barack Obama’s presidency as well — but also tangible economic advancement for Main Street. Speaking of streets, our roadways will soon be more crowded with trucks moving all kinds of products. Last week, the trucking consulting firm FTR reported that orders for Class-8 trucks, the big rigs that move freight on our highways, nearly tripled this October compared to October 2016, just before the Trump triumph. And the 2017 data doesn’t represent a one-month fluke, but rather caps five straight months of impressive gains.

The lesson is obvious. If the trucks are rolling, then the economy is rolling, literally – and not just for elites who own a lot of stocks and real estate, but for regular wage earners: truckers, oil drillers, maintenance workers, gas station attendants, etc.

Why the turnaround? I see three reasons: first, because of better policies as businesses embrace the substantial regulatory relief already delivered by the Trump administration. Second, the freeing and optimistic belief that a new growth paradigm now reigns in America as our decade of slow growth under the crony capitalism of the Bush and Obama regimes recedes. Third, and perhaps most importantly, a long-awaited rebound in productivity.

For the entire slow-growth Obama recovery, productivity -- output per hour worked -- languished. Companies invested in financial engineering via buybacks and dividends rather than in new workers, better plants, and innovative technology. Our country struggled to maintain even 1 percent productivity growth during the Obama pseudo-recovery. Now, just nine months into Trump’s tenure, productivity has surged to 3 percent and promises much wage growth ahead as workers can finally demand and justify a bigger share of the growing economic pie.

The trucks roll. Worker productivity ramps up. Optimism becomes contagious. After a long slog of slow growth and income disparity, it’s time to believe in our future again, and not just for the politically connected few, but for the millions of struggling American families who were left behind by the elite corporatist globalists. Make America Grow Again!