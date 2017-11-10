Democrats Divided

We're witnessing the collapse of the Democratic Machine.

For years, this political apparatus enjoyed a Mafia-like "code of silence" from disillusioned whistleblowers alongside an army of bootlicking media who could reliably be counted on to provide a public relations shield of armor -- no matter the crime or corruption nipping at its heels.

That long-standing omerta has officially been shattered by one of the Democratic Party's most loyal foot soldiers, Donna Brazile, a prominent political operative with deep roots within the party spanning decades.

In a shocking new tell-all, "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House," Brazile, the former head of the Democratic National Committee, reveals that early in the presidential primary, the Hillary Clinton campaign used millions of dollars at its disposal to take over the DNC's finances. And once Clinton Inc. paid the DNC's bills, it controlled the party, before voters chose their nominee.

That raises a question: Who needs Russia when liberals are rigging their own elections?

Brazile recounts finding the Joint Fundraising Agreement, a deal reached by the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund and Hillary for America: "The agreement -- signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and (Clinton campaign manager) Robby Mook with a copy to (Clinton campaign counsel) Marc Elias -- specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings."

So there you have it. The Clinton campaign, not unlike the Mafia, greased the "machine" the old-fashioned way -- using millions of dollars -- handing the former secretary of state a mammoth advantage in securing the party's nomination long before Bernie Sanders supporters even got to the polls.

The irony is not lost on Republicans, who've seen the Trump campaign accused -- by Democrats and their friends in media -- of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, an unfounded allegation; multiple congressional inquiries and an aggressive special counsel investigation have yet to produce any viable evidence.

But in Democrats' own backyard, former presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton and her cronies did collude with the DNC to circumvent democracy. And now, understandably, the Democratic Party is split into two highly polarized branches -- the establishment vs. the left wing of the party.

Whether Democrats can unify and rebuild trust with voters before the 2018 midterm elections remains to be seen. Until then, voters must demand a full investigation into the DNC's unethical practices. A failure to do so would continue to silence millions of voters' voices -- courtesy of powerful millionaires with friends in high places.

Not what our Founding Fathers intended.

COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM