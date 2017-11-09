GOP Senators Urge Moore to Quit Race If Report Is True

A growing chorus of Senate Republicans Thursday called for former Judge Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate special election if allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage teen in 1979 are true.

In a Washington Post story published Thursday, a now-53-year-old woman accused Moore of touching her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore denied the allegations, but Senate Republicans reacted with shock to the report, and said the GOP nominee should consider stepping down from the race.

"If these allegations are true, he must step aside," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Cory Gardner, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, called the report "deeply troubling," and added: "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election."

In denying all the allegations in the Post report, Moore’s spokesman attacked the newspaper and Democrats in a statement.

"Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake," campaign Chairman Bill Armistead said. "National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary."

Sen. John Cornyn, who had endorsed Moore, called the allegations "very troubling” and said that if they proved true, his candidacy is not "sustainable."

"But we believe in a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, and so I think it's important for the facts to come out," Cornyn told reporters, according to Talking Points Memo. "It's not just an allegation, it's a story. There has to be something more to it, so I'm interested in seeing what substantiation there is for the story."

Other senators, including Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Orrin Hatch, Rob Portman, David Perdue and Mike Lee, said the twice-ousted Alabama Supreme Court justice should step aside if the allegations are true. Sen. John McCain, however, did not hedge in his statement and instead called for Moore to immediately step aside.

"The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying," McCain said. "He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of."

Moore, who defeated Sen. Luther Strange in a primary runoff six weeks ago, is set to face Jones on Dec. 12. The RealClearPolitics polling average for the race shows Moore with a six percentage-point lead.