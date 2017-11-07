Day of Reckoning in Va.; Baseball-Politics Nexus; Tax Cut Costs; Yo, Canada!

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, November 7, 2017. On this date last year, singer and songwriter Leonard Norman Cohen went to his reward at the age of 82.

“For many of us, Leonard Cohen was the greatest songwriter of them all,” singer Nick Cave told Rolling Stone magazine. “Utterly unique and impossible to imitate no matter how hard we tried. He will be deeply missed by so many."

Normally I write in this space about Americans, but Leonard Cohen was born in Quebec. There are three explanations for my departure this morning.

The first is that Cohen found his musical voice in New York in the 1960s. Later, he lived for many years in California; he died at his home in Los Angeles. So American fans of his music, and there are millions of them, felt he was one of us -- or perhaps that we were part of his world.

The second reason is that although Cohen was certainly Canadian, he was also a man of the world. By that I mean to say that his art was informed by influences that spanned the globe. Spanish poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca inspired him to write poetry. At 15, he saw a performance by Josh White, the great American bluesman and civil rights activist who was personal friends with Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, and became enamored of American music.

In college at McGill University, he played in an ecumenical country music trio called the Buckskin Boys. When the band members showed up for dinner at the home of bass player Terry Davis, his mother would quip that she didn’t know what to cook for “a Catholic, a Protestant, and a Jew.” After college, Cohen decamped to the Greek island of Hydra, where he began writing poetry and prose fiction. He never stopped being a seeker. In the mid-1990s, he joined a Zen monastery in Los Angeles and emerged as an ordained Buddhist monk.

My primary motive for writing about a Canadian this morning is that the first anniversary of Leonard Cohen’s death was an opportunity to tip my cap to our northern neighbors -- and to remind my readers of how many talented people from across the border have contributed to American life in politics, arts, and letters.

The number of Canadian-born actors in Hollywood is remarkable. A partial list includes Donald Sutherland, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Rachel McAdams, Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Seth Rogen, Anna Paquin, Martin Short, Mike Myers, Dan Aykroyd, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Oh, William Shatner, Jim Carrey, and Pamela Anderson.

Is it any wonder that this tradition exists?

Pioneering Hollywood studio head Jack Warner was born in London, Ontario. Louis B. Mayer, a rival producer, was raised in New Brunswick. Today, mega-hit director James Cameron hails from small-town Ontario.

Among those who followed Leonard Cohen’s example of bringing music from Canada to the world stage are Guy Lombardo, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Joni Mitchell, and the Cowboy Junkies. As for Canadian-born U.S. senators, you’re heard of Ted Cruz, no doubt, and Jennifer Granholm. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is Ontario-born, as is famed architect Frank Gehry, whose latest project is the planned Dwight Eisenhower memorial.

Several prominent political journalists also came to us from the Great White North. Peter Jennings, Morley Safer, Robert MacNeil, David Frum, were all born in Canada, as was my personal favorite, the inimitable David Brooks. “O Canada!”

