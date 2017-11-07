D-Day in Virginia Governor's Race: What to Watch For

Voters in Virginia and New Jersey head to the polls Tuesday to choose new governors in the first statewide elections since Donald Trump won the presidency. With Democrats expected to pick up the New Jersey seat, all eyes are on swing state Virginia for clues about the political climate ahead of next year’s midterms.

Polling shows a tight race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie in the final hours of a contentious and divisive campaign. The RCP average shows Northam with a 3.2 percentage-point edge, narrow enough for Democrats to be concerned that complacency among their ranks could limit turnout and harm their chances.

Virginia was one of the few bright spots for the party last year, as it was the only Southern state Hillary Clinton carried. The Democratic nominee won the Old Dominion by five points, and President Trump remains unpopular there. Former President Obama won Virginia twice. Current Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is term-limited, has been touting the state’s low unemployment rate and economic successes. And voters in the past few off-year elections there have tended to back the gubernatorial candidate from the opposite party of the president, with McAuliffe as a recent exception.

Yet even with these advantages, the race has become too close for comfort for Democrats, who are eager to secure a victory this year after a handful of special election House losses. Failure to capitalize on favorable conditions and hold on to the seat could portend trouble ahead for the party.

Gillespie has so far managed to campaign in a difficult environment for Republicans by walking a fine line vis a vis Trump -- embracing a conservative stance on cultural issues such as “sanctuary cities” and Confederate monuments while otherwise keeping his distance from the president. The strategy has allowed him to narrow the gap in recent weeks. Gillespie is the underdog, but if his balancing act is successful, Republicans may put it in their playbook for candidates running in states and districts where Trump is unpopular but his voters are critical to success.

“Virginia is this unique warning system for what direction the country is headed as we approach the midterms, and it will do that again,” says Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist with Virginia ties. “The state is such a petri dish of voters. It has a little bit everything.”

Tuesday night’s results will provide some clearer data points; here are some themes that will underpin them.

The Trump Effect

The president hasn’t set foot in the state on behalf of Gillespie, but he remains a significant factor in the race. Gillespie has been eager to attract the president’s supporters, though without alienating more establishment-friendly Republicans clustered in Northern Virginia. Gillespie is the kind of Republican that Trump effectively ran against in 2016: a longtime party insider and lobbyist with extensive D.C. ties. He has run unsuccessfully for higher office before. This time, he won the GOP primary by just a single percentage point over Corey Stewart, a controversial head of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors who closely aligned himself with Trump.

In the general election campaign, Gillespie has attacked his opponent for a vote favoring sanctuary cities, ran ads connecting Northam’s policies to violent MS-13 gangs, and has pledged to preserve Confederate monuments that have become a cultural issue among conservatives in the wake of racial violence in Charlottesville.

Gillespie has invited Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to campaign for him in the state. Vice President Mike Pence has also stumped for Gillespie, describing him as an ally of the administration. Gillespie’s reluctance to having the president – the head of the party -- campaign on his behalf hasn’t stopped Trump from weighing in from afar. While on a 12-day trip to Asia, he had Virginia on his mind.

“The state of Virginia economy, under Democrat rule, has been terrible. If you vote Ed Gillespie tomorrow, it will come roaring back!” he tweeted Monday evening. Virginia’s unemployment rate is below the national average at just 3.7 percent.

Democratic Infighting

Virginia’s economy and other structural advantages should have put Northam, a pediatrician and former Army reservist, in a comfortable position. But his low-key demeanor and inclination to moderate some positions has caused consternation among some progressives. Northam defeated Bernie Sanders-backed Rep. Tom Perriello in the June primary; though Perriello quickly endorsed Northam and has been active on the campaign trail in support of the gubernatorial hopeful and other candidates, Sanders has not endorsed Northam even as he announced support for other local candidates.

But perhaps a more reflective example of intra-party divisions came last week, when the political action group Democracy for America withdrew its support for Northam after the candidate appeared to change his position on sanctuary cities. Northam had voted against a bill to preemptively ban sanctuary cities, but said last week he would sign legislation to ban them if a locality tried to become one. In a statement, the group’s executive director, Charles Chamberlain, called Northam’s position “gutless, politically senseless, and morally debased.” The policy shift sparked an outcry among Democrats concerned that party fault lines could hamper the standard-bearer’s chances of success. Howard Dean, who founded DFA after his own presidential run, called the group’s statement “incredibly stupid.”

Meanwhile, support from another group might have had an unintended and counterproductive effect for Northam. Latino Victory Fund went on air with a controversial ad featuring minority children running from a white man in a truck bearing a Confederate flag and a Gillespie bumper sticker. Some Democrats defended the spot, but it drew criticism from various corners and also appeared to fire up supporters of Gillespie.

During the primary, Northam called Trump a “narcissistic maniac.” But in an October ad, he said that “if Donald Trump is helping Virginia, I’ll work with him.” Northam has also gone after Gillespie with an ad asserting that he “won’t stand up to Trump, because Ed is standing right next to him.”

If Northam comes up short on Tuesday night, activists are likely to argue that a more progressive and animated candidate would have generated more support. Democrats at large have focused the race as a referendum on Trump, which would make a loss all the more bitter.

But Ferguson, for one, isn’t worried. “I am skeptical that a voter who may not like every position of Ralph Northam decides to sit on their hands and let Ed Gillespie become governor,” he said.

2016 Deja Vu

Though Clinton won Virginia, Democrats still have some PTSD from 2016, when they were stunned by Trump’s victory. Party leaders are encouraging voters to not take anything for granted.

To that end, Obama made one of his first campaign appearances since leaving office, aiming to mobilize young and African-American voters in Richmond. “Democrats sometimes ... you all get a little sleepy. You get a little complacent,” he told the crowd, referring to midterm elections. "Folks wake up and they're surprised -- 'How come we can't get things through Congress? How come we can't get things through the statehouse?’ Because you slept through the election."

Clinton’s loss exposed how depleted the Democratic ranks had become under Obama’s tenure. The party has control of both the governorship and legislatures in only six states, compared to 25 for Republicans. A Gillespie win would give Republicans majority control in Virginia.

Democrats, therefore, have also been focusing on House of Delegates races in the commonwealth. Republicans currently hold 66 seats in the state legislature. Democrats need to gain 17 to take over, and Clinton won in 17 Republican districts last year. Few expect Democrats to win control of the chamber, especially since Northam doesn’t hold a wide lead at the top of the ticket. But “if Democrats managed to pick off 10 or more GOP-held seats, it would send a signal that voters are in the mood to punish President Trump and Republicans -- a mirror image of the GOP legislative gains in 2009 that foreshadowed Republicans taking back the House in 2010,” writes elections analyst David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

2018 Road Map

The Virginia governor's race typically has mixed results in foreshadowing subsequent midterm elections. For example, Republican Bob McDonnell won the governor's race in 2009 and his party took back control of the U.S. House in the 2010 elections. But in 2013, McAuliffe won and Democrats still lost the U.S. Senate the following year.

Still, political strategists and operatives are looking to Virginia for clues about how to run in the era of Trump.

“If [Republicans] win, given the generic ballot of 10 points in Democrats’ favor, they will be trying to replicate this balancing act with Trump,” says former Virginia Rep. Tom Davis. “If they go down, I think it's a wake-up call.”

If Democrats lose, they might argue that a more liberal or dynamic candidate would better energize their voters.

In the end, candidate quality could be key in midterm races next year. “What I'm seeing is both of these guys give fireside chats and the fire goes out,” says Davis. “In this case, otherwise uninspiring candidates are trying to polarize the race.”