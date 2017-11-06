Governor's Race Polling; an Uncivil War; Bears Ears Controversy; Election Days

Good morning, it’s Monday, November 6, 2017. Abraham Lincoln was elected president on this date in 1860. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama were all re-elected on this date. For Ike and the Gipper, their second terms -- like those of many presidents -- were marked by controversy, scandal, and unexpected tribulations.

Viewed that way, Obama may have gotten off easy. On the other hand, as George W. Bush reminded us often, U.S. presidents are still being evaluated, and reevaluated, 50 years or more after their time in office has ended.

I’ll offer a brief further observation on this idea in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Va. Governor Race Is Within the “Margie Margin.” Sean Trende has this analysis of polling in the contest, which has tightened in recent weeks.

The Uncivil War in Virginia. In a column, I consider the nasty impulses that have overtaken two otherwise reasonable and measured candidates.

The Estate Tax Only Impacts the Wealthy. Repeal It Anyway. In RealClearPolicy, Brad Polumbo argues that "just because a tax is redistributive doesn’t mean that it’s a good idea."

Republicans Are Wrong About the Individual Mandate. Also in RCPolicy, James C. Capretta urges Republicans to find a conservative alternative to the controversial Obamacare provision, rather than just scrapping it.

The Federal Preserve Some Tribal Members Don’t Want. In RealClearInvestigations, Erin Clark explores local opposition in Utah to the vast Obama-era designation of Bears Ears National Monument.

Investigative Classics: The Deadly World of Young Police Informants. RCI also revisits the New Yorker's investigation of informants desperate to avoid jail who were murdered in sting operations.

European Activist Fights for Right to Plant GMOs. In RealClearScience, Ross Pomeroy spotlights one man’s efforts to promote genetically modified crops amid EU regulations against them.

Protecting the Quarterback. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham interviews a retired QB who explains how new rules have created a golden era of offensive stats.

* * *

Despite being buffeted by world events, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan recovered their sea legs and left office with high job approval ratings among voters -- and generally positive ratings from presidential scholars.

Yet, it doesn’t always turn out so well. November 6 also gave us President Benjamin Harrison, whom hardly anyone remembers at all, and 12 years later, a second term for William McKinley. Like Lincoln, McKinley wouldn’t live to see it through. Both men were assassinated in the first year of their second term. Another Republican president, Herbert Hoover, was elected on this date in 1928, but by the time his term ended he’d become a scapegoat for the Great Depression.

And on this date in 1861, Jefferson Davis was officially elected president of the Confederate States of America, a formulation that Lincoln never recognized as a legal entity. Lincoln thought it could only end in disaster. Deep down, Davis had misgivings of his own. Although bands played and crowds hurrahed in the Southern states, Davis foresaw the hardships ahead.

“Upon my weary heart was showered smiles, plaudits, and flowers,” he wrote his wife Varina, “but beyond them I saw troubles and thorns innumerable.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com