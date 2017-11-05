The Uncivil War in Virginia

Years ago, I acquired at roughly the same time a new pickup truck, a new job, and a new bumper sticker. The truck was a bright red Ford, the job was covering the White House for a serious policy magazine, and the bumper sticker had a puckish slogan reflecting my disenchantment with politics in the 1990s.

“DON’T VOTE,” it proclaimed. “IT JUST ENCOURAGES ’EM.”

A friend noted that this mischievous sentiment didn’t jibe very well with my new employer’s high-minded approach, so I never stuck it on my truck. This week, I’m rummaging around for it. It seems the best antidote to the current Virginia gubernatorial election, a contest so vile that it makes the simple act of watching television a test of one’s gag reflex.

As a transplanted Californian living in Northern Virginia, I’ve relished the quadrennial attention the Old Dominion receives when we (and New Jersey voters) choose governors in odd years. These contests held a year after presidential elections provide an indication of where the rest of the country is headed. If this year’s Virginia race is any sign, we’re headed straight to hell.

“Shame on the Virginia governor candidates,” stated a recent headline in the Virginian-Pilot, one of the state’s most respected newspapers. “These nasty ads are a disgrace.”

For once, it’s not Donald Trump’s fault. Except for a few tweets, he’s stayed on the sidelines. But the president does cast a shadow across the Potomac River. And both candidates are in the shade. Until this year, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist and former Army physician, had seemed reasonable. So did Republican Ed Gillespie, a generic conservative and card-carrying member of the GOP establishment. Then Gillespie found himself trying to balance his own persona with the fierce desires of Trump supporters while Northam found himself in a primary fight with a progressive Democrat supported by the Bernie Sanders crowd. To prove his bona fides, Northam referred to the president as “a narcissistic maniac.”

Although that helped Northam win the nomination, it set a tone. But there are other ways to campaign effectively in Virginia. In late 2006, when Barack Obama decided to run for president, he had no real legislation to his name, no record as an executive, and no foreign policy experience. He did have a vision, however. He believed Americans are at their best when we work together, irrespective of race, age, geography, even ideology. An under-appreciated part his appeal was how he spoke about his opponents, including the president he was trying to succeed. It’s easy to forget now, when Democrats openly pine for George W. Bush, but during his presidency, liberals’ default position when Bush’s name arose was hate speech. Bush was stupid. Bush was arrogant and incurious. He waged a “war for oil.” He disliked black people. The worst president in history.

Obama didn’t talk that way, at least in 2008. He thought Dubya had made mistakes, specifically the U.S. invasion of Iraq, but Obama didn’t express personal contempt or vitriol. As a result, some Republicans misunderstood Obama. They didn’t realize how partisan he was or how liberal he was, and were surprised at the kind of president he proved to be. They mistook Obama’s civil tone for political moderation.

In 2017, Northam has turned this equation on its head. He’s sending signals that he’d govern as a moderate while campaigning as an extremist. The most egregious example was an ad made on Northam’s behalf, which he refused to disavow, by a Democratic group called Latino Victory Fund. It depicts a sinister-looking white man in a pickup truck with a Confederate flag and a “Gillespie for Governor” bumper sticker terrorizing minority children and apparently planning to deport them—or possibly run them down.

The Democrats’ only defense to this sort of fear-mongering is to claim that Gillespie started it. This is a fair point. Gillespie’s solution to the Trump dilemma was to keep the president himself at arm’s length -- while running a culture war campaign aimed at his voters.

Although he denounced the racism that resulted in violence in Charlottesville, Gillespie has defended Confederate statues. His campaign produced ads tying Northam to the violent criminal street gang MS-13 on the grounds the lieutenant governor cast a tie-breaking vote on a bill banning so-called “sanctuary cities.” The spots depict images of tattooed Latino men as the gang motto “Kill, Rape, Control” pops up on the screen. Another Gillespie ad linked Northam to a child pornographer, based on outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s success in restoring the voting rights of felons.

“What he’s really trying to deliver is fear,” Obama said at a recent Northam rally. “What he really believes is if you scare enough voters, you might score just enough votes to win an election. It’s just as cynical as politics gets.”

Obama should know. He followed up his 2008 feel-good campaign with a re-election effort of an entirely different kind. In 2012, Obama consistently took the low road in a mean-spirited campaign against Mitt Romney. Although the president carried Virginia both times, it seems the lesson that both major political parties took is that there’s no cost to demagoguery.

So who to vote for? Not wanting to encourage bad behavior, I’ve considered following the advice on my bumper sticker and sitting it out. Lately, though, I’m giving Libertarian candidate Clifford Hyra a look. He disliked Confederate statues, but thinks that’s a local decision. He favors gay rights, and is pro-immigration, while supporting free markets.

He grew up in Northern Virginia, played rugby at Virginia Tech, did well in law school, and has a bunch of kids. His lack of funds means he can’t run negative television ads, and in interviews he doesn’t disparage other people. He’s a Virginia gentleman, and they’re apparently in short supply. A vote for Cliff Hyra would seem to be a vote for civility.