Tax Plan's 2018 Impact; Reticent Dems; Weekly Data Points; Spreading the Words

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 3, a date that serves as a reminder -- or should serve as a reminder -- that journalists and citizen journalists are obliged seek out original source material before passing around incendiary quotations as fact. That’s the likely path to misinformation, fake quotes, and even libel.

Here’s the example I have in mind:

“Now the liberals want to stop President Reagan from selling chemical warfare agents and military equipment to Saddam Hussein, and why? Because Saddam allegedly gassed a few Kurds in his own country. Mark my words. All of this talk of Saddam Hussein being a war criminal or committing crimes against humanity is the same old thing -- liberal hate speech. And speaking of poison gas, I say we round up all the drug addicts and gas them. – Rush Limbaugh, November 3, 1988.”

For years, that paragraph was posted routinely in comment sections on news-oriented websites. It’s even made its way into books by progressive writers. But Limbaugh never said it. So where did it come from?

I’ll explain in a moment. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

House GOP Unveils Sweeping Tax Bill, But Obstacles Remain. James Arkin reports on the measure’s details and sticking points.

Parties’ 2018 Hopes Ride on Selling -- or Maligning -- Tax Bill. James has this analysis of the political implications in play as Republicans and Democrats jockey for advantage.

The Takeaway: N.J., Va. Races Near the Finish Line. Tom Bevan’s weekly highlights from recent polling data can be found here.

Dems Loath to Weaponize Russia Probe Indictments. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the story.

Eliminate State & Local Tax Deduction. In RealClearPolicy, Andrew Wilford applauds the GOP House plan for not preserving the controversial tax deduction, and suggests going even further.

Medical Innovation, Not Government, Can Address Opioid Abuse. Raymond March explains in RealClearHealth.

Blue-Collar Blahs: There’s a Startup for That. In RealClearEducation, Christopher Beach highlights new businesses that are dedicated to improving the prospects of blue-collar workers.

CFPB Student Loan Trust Settlement Raises Red Flags. Also in RCEd, Andrew Wilford asserts that the consumer protection agency exceeded its power and authority in a recent student loan settlement.

Congress’ Narrow Window to Level Energy Tax Playing Field. In RealClearEnergy, William Murray writes that Congress has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to end unfair energy tax breaks.

Getting Military Budget Top Line Right. In RealClearDefense, Rob Wittman insists Congress must end the sequester or the U.S. will be unable to project power where needed around the world.

The Case for Aegis at Home. Also in RCD, Rowan Allport calls for expanding U.S. missile defense capability.

Inside Nigeria’s Booming Film Industry. In RealClearLife, Rebecca Gibian has this Q&A with Emily Witt about her new book, “Nollywood: The Making of a Film Empire.”

* * *

The spurious quote about “gassing” drug addicts attributed to Rush Limbaugh was actually the formulation of Aaron McGruder, author of the comic strip “The Boondocks.” In an August 2004 strip, McGruder attributed those words to Limbaugh -- as satire -- except that the strip never made it clear that McGruder was putting invented lines into the mouth of the controversial conservative talk show host.

For years, newspapers that published “The Boondocks” -- and even some that didn’t -- were bedeviled by commenters who posted the quote as a way of impugning conservatives. So the faux Limbaugh line is not really a misquotation as much as it is a misattribution -- the first cousin of the bogus quote.

This case illustrates some grim truisms about the state of 21st century political discourse in our country. Too quick to judge, willing to impugn others’ motives, gullible in the extreme, and all too happy to pass along specious gossip and half-baked conspiracy theories, we have become founts of fake news. The Internet magnifies these unattractive traits, of course, and now we have the Russians mucking around in our national conversation as well.

What’s the answer, you ask? Well, not censorship, that’s for sure. For support in that view, I cite Thomas Jefferson when he famously confronted the issue of malicious media behavior, and came down unapologetically on the side of free speech.

In a letter from Paris to Edward Carrington, dated January 16, 1787, Jefferson wrote that “the basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com