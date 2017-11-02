Tax Plan Opposition; Rethinking Iran; Bitcoin Bonanza? Farewell to Arms

Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 2, 2017. The Houston Astros began playing baseball in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s. A National League team then, they introduced the world to indoor baseball three years later. For decades they ranged from mediocre to quite good, but they were never great. The team didn’t win its first pennant until 2005, losing in the World Series that year to the Chicago White Sox.

Nonetheless, the Astros were destined for a better future in 21st century. They got a new stadium (2000), new ownership (2011), and a new league (2013). Their transfer out of the National League during a minor realignment by Major League Baseball put the Astros in the American League West Division.

This coincided with a new management philosophy, one that stressed various “advanced metrics,” as they are known. (Actually, their success owes much to an ancient philosophy: They hit more home runs than anybody else, while striking out the least.) Among the baseball aficionados impressed by the new-look Astros were the editors of Sports Illustrated: In June of 2014, when the rebuilding Astros were still horrendous, the venerable magazine put young Houston outfielder George Springer on the cover with a bold headline: “Your 2017 World Series Champs.”

Well, that was gutsy. It was also prescient. Now that Houston has bested the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game World Series -- with George Springer as Series MVP -- one would hope we never have to hear another word about that hoary and absurd fable of the “Sports Illustrated jinx.” Let’s put it this way: Thinking of the 2016 presidential election, what prominent news organization covered politics with anything approaching SI’s verve and insight?

Speaking of national politics, two U.S. presidents were born on this date, James K. Polk (1795) and Warren G. Harding (1865). It’s also often been a presidential election day. To name three: Thirteen years ago today, George W. Bush was re-elected. On November 2, 1976, Jimmy Carter was chosen president; and on this date in 1948, Harry Truman defeated Thomas Dewey -- that infamous Chicago Tribune headline notwithstanding.

So November 2 is a date on which Americans have said hello to one leader and so long to another. The most profound leave-taking by a commander-in-chief came before the office of the presidency was formed. It occurred outside Princeton, New Jersey, in 1783, when Gen. George Washington said goodbye to his troops.

I'll have more on that a moment.

Pursuant to an act of Congress upon the completion of the Continental Army’s mission, which was victory over the British troops on these shores, George Washington painstakingly wrote out the orders to his men from his headquarters at Rocky Hill, New Jersey.

Referring to himself as “commander-in-chief,” his official title before the new nation had a president, General Washington said he was using the prerogatives of rank to wish them a “long” and “affectionate” farewell.

In his 1,580-word order, Washington sounded as though he could scarcely believe what he and his officers and troops had accomplished together.

“The unparalleled perseverance of the armies of the United States through almost every possible suffering and discouragement for the space of eight long years,” he told his troops, “was little short of a standing miracle.”

Warming to his key point, Washington then asked rhetorically: “Who has before seen a disciplined army formed at once from such raw materials? Who that was not a witness could imagine, that the most violent local prejudices would cease so soon, and that men who came from the different parts of the continent, strongly disposed by the habits of education to despise and quarrel with each other, would instantly become but one patriotic band of brothers?”

Washington was doing more than flattering his officers and soldiers. He was reminding them of the differences they had put aside, and imploring them to retain the spirit of unity that had made such disparate men into an effective fighting force. In this, he was foreshadowing his farewell address as president -- and he was doing so in vain. Civil War was in the new nation’s future, and neither Washington’s foreboding, nor his impassioned entreaties, could forestall it.

Putting aside our provincial and partisan differences comes hard to Americans, a truth underscored as recently as 9/11 when our national concord proved fleeting -- and again in the aftermath of the bitter 2016 election, a contest that seems to have produced a permanent national hangover.

But GW’s advice is as valid now as it was on November 2, 1783, when he practically beseeched of his men -- and, by extension, the people of the United States of America -- “that with strong attachments to the Union, they should carry with them into civil society the most conciliating dispositions.”

