GOP Crack-up? Trouble at Georgetown; Gender Hiring Gap; Kinky Witticisms

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Tonight, the World Series wraps up in Chavez Ravine, site of the Los Angeles Dodgers venerable old ballpark. Although it’s the third oldest stadium in the major leagues, and the Dodgers have been in the World Series many times since they moved west from Brooklyn, Los Angeles has never hosted a Game 7. Other than having to avoid the phrase “October Classic,” the lords of Major League Baseball must be pleased.

Today is also the birthday of many notable Americans in politics, culture, and the arts.

Let’s start with the departed but not forgotten novelist Stephen Crane (1871) and sportswriter Grantland Rice (1880). It's also the natal day of commentator and one-time Republican presidential candidate Patrick Buchanan (1938) and his fellow conservative, California Rep. Darrell Issa (1953) -- and of sublime Texas musician and sometime actor Lyle Lovett (1957). Others celebrating being one year older today include screenwriter Kim Krizan (1961), mixologist and barkeep Jackson Cannon (1965), and singer/activist Sophie B. Hawkins (1964).

Oh, I almost forgot Lyle Lovett’s fellow Texan, the populist poet, musician, and 2006 Texas gubernatorial candidate Kinky Friedman (1944). Happy birthday to them all, the living and the dead -- liberal, conservative, and non-political -- especially you, Jackson. Or as Lyle Lovett writes,

“I Love Everybody, Especially You”

Amidst the ill-will of 21st century U.S. politics, these might be words to live by. In a moment, I’ll have some more, courtesy of Kinky Friedman. First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Genuine political humor seems in short supply these days. But it sure wasn’t when Kinky Friedman ran for governor 11 years ago. Politicians use humor for several reasons: to humanize themselves, to put audiences at their ease, to dodge tough questions, to point out the absurdity of modern politics -- or, sometimes, to make a serious policy proposal in a light-hearted way.

Vowing to undo the "wussification" of Texas if elected governor, Friedman used humor for all these reasons (although he had smart ideas about border control). In the process, he managed to make political journalists, and political rivals, laugh along with him, not at him. Here's a sample from his 2006 campaign:

On gay marriage: "I support gay marriage because I believe they have the right to be just as miserable as the rest of us."

On capital punishment: "I am not anti-death penalty, but I'm damn sure anti-the-wrong-guy-getting-executed."

On smoking: "When I was 18 months old my mischievous uncle substituted a cigar for a pacifier. Now I still use the pacifier occasionally, but mostly I use cigars."

On smoking bans: "All these health bans, smoking bans, they always say it’s for your health ... but if you look at Japan, Korea, Israel, Spain, Portugal, Italy and France, all of them have much higher smoking rates per capita than America, they all have much longer life expectancy than Americans. All we can conclude from that is, speaking English is killing us.”

On abortion: His campaign website said simply, "Kinky believes in a woman's right to choose." While campaigning, however, the candidate would juke a bit: "I'm not pro-life, and I'm not pro-choice," he'd say. "I'm pro-football."

On school prayer: "When I'm governor, it'll be legal for schoolkids to pray to the God of their choice. What's wrong with having a kid believe in something?"

On politics: "This is a grassroots campaign and I can take a stance on prayer in school or gay marriage, which they won’t do,” said Friedman. “This is a chance for people to triumph over politics. This is not about Rick Perry or Carole Strayhorn. It’s about changing politics itself -- and politics itself sucks."

