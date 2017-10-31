Papadopoulos: Bit Player at Center Stage in Russia Probe

The indictments of former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates may have been the high-profile, if largely anticipated, actions taken by Robert Mueller and his team. But the surprise news that a low-ranking foreign policy adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI may be more consequential to the special counsel's Russia probe — and to the administration.

Few people had heard of George Papadopoulos -- who could face up to five years in prison -- before his plea was unsealed by officials on Monday. Soon after, he was on his way to becoming something of a household name. The 30-year-old self-proclaimed energy expert, who signed on to the campaign's foreign policy team in March, was interviewed by the FBI in January and arrested at Dulles airport in July for making untrue statements to agents about his Russian contacts.

The White House quickly dismissed Papadopoulos as a volunteer with an "extremely limited" role in the campaign. "This individual was the member of a volunteer advisory council that met one time over the course of a year," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Sanders' description of Papadopoulos' original role may have been accurate. But court documents unsealed by the special counsel's office on Monday show that he was in communication with the highest-ranking officials on the campaign. While it's true his level of involvement didn't compare to that of Manafort or Gates, he wasn't exactly answering phones or going door to door with a clipboard either. Indeed, the campaign released a photograph at the time of Papadopoulos seated at a table with Trump and other members of the foreign policy team, with Trump at one end and Jeff Sessions at the other.

But the fact that Papadopoulos did have such a low-key role in the campaign is perhaps one of the greater ironies of an investigation centered on allegations of Russian collusion that Trump has dismissed as a "witch hunt." After pleading guilty, Papadopoulos has been cooperating with Mueller and his investigators, which has some legal experts speculating that there is more to come in a probe that is likely to spill over into next year.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to money laundering and lobbying work in Ukraine. The administration said the indictment of the former campaign chairman had nothing to do with the president himself. For his part, Trump argued that the charges pertained to Manafort's work years before he joined the campaign. (The affidavit describes a time span ranging from 2006 through "at least 2016.”)

Still, the charges raised questions about the president's judgement, as Manafort's activities before joining the campaign were no secret. And while Manafort was pushed out of the campaign after the national convention, Gates stayed on long after, and was a member of the inauguration committee and later a pro-Trump lobbying group. In a tweet, the president tried to shift the conversation. "Why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????" he wrote after the Manafort indictment was revealed. "Also, there is NO COLLUSION!"

But the news surrounding Papadopoulos strikes at the heart of the original mandate of Mueller's probe, which has been shown to be wide in scope.

Papadopoulos came to the Trump campaign in March of 2016 with little experience in the foreign policy realm compared to advisers on more traditional campaigns. In announcing his foreign policy team during a meeting with the Washington Post editorial board on March 21, Trump described Papadopoulos as "an energy and oil consultant, excellent guy." Others included Carter Page, who has long been under scrutiny by the congressional committees investigating Russian meddling and collusion allegations.

Trump's unconventional campaign did not attract the high-level foreign policy experts typically drawn to presidential contenders. The candidate was criticized by some experts at the time for an unorthodox approach to foreign affairs, and for not building out the infrastructure in that realm or releasing white papers on policy. Trump dismissed the criticisms, and used them to further burnish his outsider credentials. But the lack of a substantial foreign policy team created risks, some that might be coming back to bite him.

Presidential candidates rarely come to the table with vast foreign policy experience, and typically solicit experts with extensive party connections to help educate them. The team also gives the candidate a set of credentials and sends assurances of expertise to those within the party and abroad. But modern campaigns focus more on domestic issues than foreign ones these days, which sometimes leaves foreign policy advisers working “in obscurity with minimal contact with the candidate, and in some cases [they are] show horses rather than work horses," says Peter Feaver, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a professor at Duke University.

In Trump's case, the outsider status of the campaign promoted less experienced advisers who may have been looking for ways to further their own careers. "They are more than likely to embarrass you than to help you. This is true even if you have a good vetted list of people. You have to hope they're not tweeting something or getting themselves in trouble and that tarnishes the campaign," says Feaver. "You get people trading on their status. ... The Trump campaign was more at risk of that."

Papadopoulos used his new position as a credential in establishing communications with a professor who claimed to have significant connections to Russian officials. In March, he met with the professor and a Russian national he incorrectly believed to be a relative of Vladimir Putin. On March 31, Papadopoulos met with Trump and the foreign policy team. According to the court document, when Papadopoulos "introduced himself to the group, he stated, in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin."

Papadopoulos met with the professor again in London at the end of April, when the professor conveyed that the Russians possessed "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails."

The special counsel document released Monday showed that Papadopoulos told campaign officials of his conversations with his Russian-related contacts. In one email to a campaign supervisor, he wrote asking "to arrange a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss U.S.-Russia ties under President Trump." The supervisor wrote back, "great work."

In another, Papadopoulos wrote a "high ranking campaign official" to say: "The Russian ministry of foreign affairs messaged and said that if Mr. Trump is unable to make it to Russia, if a campaign rep (me or someone else) can make it for meetings? I am willing to make the trip off the record if it's in the interest of Mr. Trump and the campaign to meet specific people."

The "campaign supervisor" wrote: "I would encourage you" and another foreign policy adviser to the campaign to "make the trip, if it is feasible."

Papadopoulos’ emails were forwarded to another campaign official, who wrote: "We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips. It should be someone low level in the campaign so as not to send any signal."

When Papadopoulos spoke with FBI officials in January, he did not tell the truth about the nature and content of his conversations. "Through his false statements and omissions, defendant PAPADOPOULOS impeded the FBI's ongoing investigation into the existence of any links or coordination between individuals associated with the Campaign and the Russian government's efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election," Mueller’s team wrote.

Republicans have been cautious about weighing in on the new revelations. Several GOP lawmakers have insisted, however, that the special counsel and relevant investigative committees be allowed to continue their work without interference. The Democratic National Committee has gone as far to say the Papadopoulos news amounts to collusion. But Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, struck a more cautious tone. "This is just the latest in a series of undisclosed contacts, misleading public statements, potentially compromising information, and highly questionable actions from the time of the Trump campaign that, together, remain a cause for deep concern and continued investigation," he wrote in a statement.

But it's the final footnote of the special counsel's now-unsealed document on Papadopoulos that has all sides interested, and likely concerned: "Following his arrest, defendant PAPADOPOULOS met with the Government on numerous occasions to provide information and answer questions."