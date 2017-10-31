Bit Player's Key Role; Wisconsin 2018; Defying DeVos; Spooky History

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Happy Halloween, although that sounds a bit discordant considering how we celebrate when the sun goes down today. Is “happy” the right modifier? Actually, it is -- if one knows the true origins of this occasion.

We’re told it started in Ireland, although that’s a small part of the story, and emigrated, along with millions of souls from that lovely isle, to America. Here, it grew and morphed and exported itself back to its original country and many other lands, too. In this way, Halloween is not unlike St. Patrick’s Day -- and Christmas, and Cinco de Mayo, for that matter.

It's now observed around the world, although if I had my choice, I’d be in New York City this evening at the Sojourn Restaurant, where the Society of American Magicians and the Houdini Museum of New York are hosting a séance to talk to the fabulous stunt performer and showman who went to the great beyond on Halloween in 1926. Was Harry Houdini such a great escape artist that he escaped death? To find out, I suppose you’d have to go to the Sojourn, located at the same address (244 E. 79th St.) as Houdini’s first New York City residence.

Eerie enough for you? Well, I'll have more on the origins of this eerie day in a moment.

Using Google or other search engines to do historical research online is a fraught enterprise, as even the most casual history buff knows. That’s why, all things being equal, I prefer books. Delving into the origins of Halloween underscores the point.

You’ll find that even normally authoritative sources trace the holiday to Ireland, where Celts in pre-Christian times held a three-day festival called Samhain (pronounced “Sow-in”) beginning on October 31 to commemorate the end of the harvest season. So far, so good. But what’s with all the ghouls and goblins, already?

The short answer is that no one knows the whole story. But much of what we think we know about this day, even that weird pagan-sounding word “Halloween,” is wrong -- revealing that bogus history can be disseminated as easily in books as on the Internet.

The main source of Halloween misinformation was an Eton-educated British military officer, Charles Vallancey, who was sent to Ireland in 1762 to survey the island. Trained as an engineer, Vallancey wasn’t content with studying the physical layout of the Emerald Isle. He was interested in the people and their customs, too. This is an instinct most travelers share, but in Vallancey’s case, his lack of formal training tainted his scholarship.

Among the mistakes he made was insisting that the accepted translation of Samhain was wrong. As linguists know, it simply means “summer’s end.” But Vallancey decided that this was a coverup, and that Samhain was really a sinister Celtic deity also known by local people as Balsab. “Bal is lord,” he wrote, “and Sab is death.”

Well, this is a lot more fun, isn’t it? It’s also, as Halloween scholar Lisa Morton has pointed out, utter nonsense. I mean, let’s start with the word itself. “Halloween” isn’t some dog whistle from beyond the grave. It’s a shorthand for “All Hallows’ Eve,” or the night before All Saints’ Day, a November 1 Catholic commemoration. Morton, a Southern California film-major-turned-literary-sleuth, is probably the foremost American scholar of Halloween. She’s certainly the author of the best book I’ve ever encountered about October 31. It’s called “Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween,”

“The unassailable facts of Halloween are four-fold,” Morton writes. “First, it boasts both a pagan and Christian history. Second, it’s position in the calendar -- at the end of autumn/beginning of winter -- means it has always served in part as a harvest celebration. Third, it is related to other festivals of the dead around the world, and so has always had a somber, even morbid element. Finally, however, its combination of pagan New Year celebration and joyful harvest feast have also given it a raucous side, and it has almost always been observed with parties and mischief-making.”

A fifth unassailable truism, at least in the United States: For American children (and their parents or adult caregivers), the holiday means costumes and candy -- plenty of candy. So how could it not be a good thing?

