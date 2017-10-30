Russia & Clinton; Bob Packwood; Going, Going, Gone! Invaders From Mars

Good morning, it’s Monday, October 30, 2017. Five years ago today, my Northern Virginia neighborhood was without power thanks to Hurricane Sandy, which caused much more serious devastation north of the Washington, D.C., area.

As I write these words, another nor’easter is finishing up its work here, even as it slams into New York City on its destructive course. And so October 2017 is going out with a bang, and not just on the East Coast: If you doubt me, ask the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shell-shocked pitching staff. Talk about Halloween coming early. And don’t even get me started on the attack ads both Virginia gubernatorial candidates are running: Each camp is trying to frighten voters into voting against the other party’s candidate. That may galvanize the electorate, but the only problem is that if your candidate loses next Tuesday, you’re going to be petrified about what comes next.

Fright night arrived early on this date 79 years ago, too, and I’m not talking about politics or baseball. By October 30, 1938, the World Series was long over, as the Joe DiMaggio-led New York Yankees had swept the Chicago Cubs in four straight. But on this night, happy Yankee fans and miserable Cubs fans were linked by an unexpected invasion that gripped them all: A Chicago professor was the first to detect the present of space aliens -- in New Jersey.

“The War of the Worlds” was originally an 1898 novel by British science-fiction writer H.G. Wells -- no relation to Orson Welles. Set in London, it was one of the first works in a genre pitting man against alien. Welles was only 23 years old when he updated the story for radio, and placed the arriving Martians in New Jersey.

Never intended as a hoax, that night’s live 8 p.m. broadcast began simply, as an announcer intoned: “The Columbia Broadcasting System and its affiliated stations present Orson Welles and the Mercury Theater on the air in ‘War of the Worlds’ by H.G. Wells.”

What followed was riveting theater, and near-mayhem. Welles wasn’t going for terror, exactly, but he was going for ratings, and to make the old story seem more up-to-date -- and more realistic -- he decided to play a set of musical pieces interspersed with increasingly alarming news bulletins.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we interrupt our program of dance music to bring you a special bulletin from the Intercontinental Radio News,” an announcer broke in. “At 20 minutes before 8, Central Time, Professor Farrell of the Mount Jennings Observatory, Chicago, Illinois, reports observing several explosions of incandescent gas, occurring at regular intervals on the planet Mars. The spectroscope indicates the gas to be hydrogen and moving towards the Earth with enormous velocity.”

One advantage of this approach was that listeners who came in late could pick up the show. A disadvantage was that those who missed the opening announcement didn’t know it was a fictional adaptation. Plenty of Americans did indeed tune in late because at the top of the hour, they were listening to a rival network, NBC, which featured popular ventriloquist Edgar Bergen and his dummy Charlie McCarthy. Their skit lasted until 8:12 p.m., and listeners who then switched to CBS found a realistic-sounding Martian invasion already in progress.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is Carl Phillips again, out at the Wilmuth farm, Grover’s Mill, New Jersey. I hardly know where to begin -- I guess that's the thing buried in front of me, half buried in its vast pit.”

Listeners were transfixed by this news flash when things took an ominous turn:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the most terrifying thing I have ever witnessed. Someone’s crawling out of the hollow top. The whole field’s caught fire. It’s coming this way…”

Then it got much worse:

“Good heavens, something's wriggling out of the shadow like a gray snake!” the announcer says. “Now here's another and another one and another one. They look like tentacles to me. ... I can see the thing's body now. It's large, large as a bear. It glistens like wet leather.”

As the faux aliens mobilize, they mount walking war machines and fire "heat-ray" weapons that wipe out a huge force of National Guardsmen. The invaders respond to artillery attacks by releasing poison gas into the air, and Martian spacecraft are spotted landing in Chicago and St. Louis.

In real-life America, some people started to panic. In a single block in Newark, N.J., the New York Times reported, more than 20 families rushed out of their houses with wet handkerchiefs and towels over their faces fleeing what they believed to be a gas attack.

(The Times’ story began this way: “A wave of mass hysteria seized thousands of radio listeners between 8:15 and 9:30 o'clock last night when a broadcast of a dramatization of H.G. Wells’s fantasy, ‘The War of the Worlds,’ led thousands to believe that an interplanetary conflict had started with invading Martians spreading wide death and destruction in New Jersey and New York.”)

The hysteria was not confined to New York and Jersey. In Cleveland, Ohio, Jack Paar, an anchorman for the CBS affiliate, assured callers that the world was not ending. In the village of Concrete, Washington, 40 minutes into the broadcast -- just as aliens were said to be landing in other parts of the country -- a thunderstorm knocked out power, sending a couple hundred of the town’s 1,000 residents running through the streets in a panic.

In the days before the Internet, many Americans typically called their local newspaper offices for information even before calling the police.

In Rhode Island, the Associated Press reported: “Weeping and hysterical women swamped the switchboard of The Providence Journal for details of the massacre and destruction at New York, and officials of the electric company received scores of calls urging them to turn off all lights so that the city would be safe from the enemy.”

The Kansas City bureau of The Associated Press fielded frightened calls from all over the Midwest: One man had loaded his children into the car, had filled it with gasoline, and was going somewhere. “Where is it safe?” he wanted to know.

A man in Pittsburgh said he returned home in the midst of the broadcast and found his wife in the bathroom, a bottle of poison in her hand, and screaming: “I’d rather die this way than like that.” He calmed her down before calling police.

In Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch received telephone calls from people who said they were praying. Not a bad instinct, if you ask me, although today residents of the Old Dominion are probably just beseeching the good Lord for an end to the Ralph Northam-Ed Gillespie race.

