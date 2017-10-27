2020 Challenge? Defaming Israel; the Syria Question; Striking Oil

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 27, 2017. On this date in 1900, drilling began in a promising geological formation south of Beaumont, Texas. Ten-and-a-half weeks later, the wildcatters digging the well found what they were looking for -- and then some.

The “Spindletop Gusher” made Beaumont a boomtown, launched the modern oil industry, and signified the arrival of petroleum as the commodity that would dominate world economics and politics for a century.

I’ll have more on just how it happened in a moment.

First, I’ll point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

The two men responsible for finding oil in southeastern Texas in the autumn and winter of 1900-1901 were an improbable duo: Pattillo Higgins was an unpolished roughneck with a fourth-grade education and one arm -- he’d lost the other in a gunfight with local sheriff’s deputies -- who had found Jesus and mended his ways. He partnered up with a Croatian immigrant who’d served in the Austrian navy, moved to America, Anglicized his name to Anthony Francis Lucas, and became a mechanical engineer with a family ensconced in Washington, D.C.

Although the discovery of vast deposits of Texas crude necessarily coincided with the dawn of the Automobile Age in the U.S., human beings had known the stuff was in the ground there for a long time. As far back as the mid-1500s, Spanish explorers caulked their ships using oil that seeped out of the ground near Sabine Pass. In the late 1700s, settlers near present-day Nacogdoches used seeping oil to lubricate farm implements and water wells.

According to researchers at Lamar University, oil bubbled to the surface of the aptly named Sour Lake in Hardin County in 1847. But post-Civil War drilling in the region had availed little, even into the late 1890s. One of the parties drilling in the Spindletop area was the Higgins-owned’ Gladys City Oil, Gas and Manufacturing Co. Several dry holes led to financing problems and a falling out of the partners. Higgins was kicked out of his own company. When it was little more than a shell, he returned, still convinced that oil was in the ground there but not knowing exactly where to look.

He ran ads in local magazines and mining periodicals, one of which was answered by Anthony Lucas, who’d been supervising some drilling operations at Belle Isle along the Louisiana coast. One look at the geography near Beaumont convinced him that this was the place.

On this day in 1900, the drilling began. The faith Higgins and Lucas had in Spindletop would pay off, and in dramatic fashion. Lucas’ crew consisted of a man named A.W. “Al” Hamill, along with his brother Curt, and Henry McLean, and Peck Byrd. The men addressed the boss as “Captain Lucas” in deference to his naval experience, and they worked hard. By December 9 they began to reach the oil field as the drill hit soft sand at about 880 feet.

On January 10, 1901, at more than 1,000 feet, they hit a crevice. Then things got wild. Here’s Al Hamill’s account:

“We put the new bit on, and had about 700 feet of the drill pipe back in the hole when the rotary mud began to flow up through the rotary table. It came so fast and with such force that Curt, who was up on the double boards, was drenched with mud and water and had a hard time getting out of danger.

“Soon the 4-inch drill pipe started up through the derrick, knocking off the crown block and shooting through the top of the derrick and breaking off in lengths of several joints at a time as it shot skyward. After the mud, water, and pipe were blown out, gas followed, but only for a short time. Then the well was very quiet. We ventured back, after our wild scramble for safety, to find things in a terrible mess.

“We started shoveling the mud away -- when, without warning, a lot of heavy mud shot out of the well with the report of a cannon. It was followed for a short time with gas, then oil showed up on head flows. In a very short time oil was going up through the top of the derricks, and rocks were being shot hundreds of feet into the air. Within a very few minutes, the oil was holding a steady flow at more than twice the height of the derrick.”

Peck Byrd was sent to fetch Lucas, who arrived in his buggy, the horses at full trot. Even this was too slow for him. Lucas leapt from his wagon, fell to the ground, picked himself up, and raced up to the men, shouting in excitement.

“Al, Al -- what is it?” he yelled.

“Oil, captain!” came the answer.

“When I told him ‘oil,’ he exclaimed, ‘Thank God!’” Hamill later recalled, “and [he] grabbed me and hugged me good and hard."

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com