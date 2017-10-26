Weekly Data Points; Flake's Ariz. Impact; Damon's 'Hypocrisy'; a Real Fighter

Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 26, 2017. If you live on the East Coast and went to bed at a reasonable hour last night, you missed one hell of a World Series Game 2. If you stayed up late, as I did, you’re probably dragging a bit this morning, so I’ll keep today’s missive relatively short.

On this date in 1940 a remarkable little airplane made its maiden flight. Developed and produced by North American Aviation, the P-51 Mustang was a joint effort of American know-how and British determination. As I’ve written previously, this fighter saved countless lives and helped win a war. I’ll have more on that plane, which is on display in the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, in a moment.

In October of 1940, Sir Henry Self, who was in charge of production and procurement of new aircraft for the Royal Air Force, asked American aviation executive James H. “Dutch” Kindelberger, president of North American Aviation, if he would build a fleet of Curtiss P-40 fighters for the RAF.

Kindelberger replied that NAA could build and produce a superior fighter plane, with the same engines, in less time than it would take to set up a mass production line for the P-40. Go for it, Sir Henry said -- or words to that effect -- but you only have 120 days.

The Americans delivered: 117 days later, the first P-51s rolled off the assembly line. Guarding its turf, the U.S. Army kept two of the planes. The rest were delivered to Great Britain under the terms of Lend-Lease and thrown into the war effort against Germany.

The new fighter had a longer range than its predecessors, and better maneuverability. It flew at higher altitude and faster, too, but not quite fast enough against the German fighters. That changed in 1942, when the old P-40 Allison engines being used in the Mustangs were replaced with the Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engine. The P-51 could now fly an astonishing 440 miles per hour.

A new design wrinkle was added, too -- a bubble canopy -- and suddenly the Allies had a lethal weapon that could not only protect the long-range bombers being deployed over Germany, but also hunt Luftwaffe fighters and shoot them out of the sky.

The B-17s had suffered frightful losses up to this point. Most Americans know of “Black Thursday” in 1929, which launched the Great Depression. But during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps, "Black Thursday" was October 14, 1943 -- the day 60 B-17s were shot down by the Germans. And each B-17 had a crew of 10.

To the rescue came the single-seat P-51 Mustang. The bomber pilots took to calling the Mustang “my little friend,” and by the spring of 1945 it had destroyed 4,950 enemy planes and played an instrumental role in finally bringing the devastating war in Europe to an end.

