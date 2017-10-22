Playing Politics With Families of the Fallen

The United States of America was not yet a country when our first commander-in-chief paid his respects to a fallen hero. In August 1775, Gen. George Washington visited a Boston area field hospital where William Simpson, a Continental Army rifleman from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, lay mortally wounded.

A British cannon ball had destroyed Simpson’s foot. His leg was amputated and he died the following day. But in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gen. Washington started a tradition that continues to this day. Whether it survives Donald Trump’s presidency is another question.

On Monday, Trump used a Rose Garden press conference to fire rhetorical volleys at his predecessors over who called—or did not call—Gold Star families. It was a performance, to paraphrase another president, which will live in infamy. It began with a two-part question Trump should have expected. “Why haven't we heard anything from you so far about the soldiers that were killed in Niger?” he was asked. “What do you have to say about that?”

The question had an edge and Trump bristled. He then gave a meandering answer that sounded like a schoolboy dissembling when asked about a tardy homework assignment. He’d written condolence letters to the families, he said. They’ve been sent. Well, no, they will be sent soon. “I will, at some point…call the parents and the families -- because I have done that, traditionally,” Trump added. Then he was off and running, bragging about his own empathy and questioning the compassion of previous presidents.

“If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn't make calls,” Trump said.

This was untrue, not to mention gratuitous and ugly. As the job of president has evolved into consoler-in-chief, all wartime U.S. presidents have made overtures to the families of the fallen. Trump is right in one respect: It can be emotionally difficult, especially with families who blame the president for putting their loved one in harm’s way.

One paradox is that in small wars and limited military operations it’s more practical for presidents to offer their condolence. More than 6,000 Union soldiers died, on average, every month Abraham Lincoln was president. Nobody could write that many letters. Yet, when Lincoln learned that a Massachusetts woman named Lydia Bixby had lost five sons on the field of battle, he felt compelled to offer solace. Franklin Roosevelt did the same when Thomas and Alleta Sullivan of Waterloo, Iowa lost all five of their sons on the USS Juneau. “I offer you the condolences and gratitude of our country,” FDR told the parents. “We who remain to carry on the fight must maintain spirit, in the knowledge that such sacrifice is not in vain.”

Fog of war questions complicated matters in these cases, just as they do in the current case in Niger. It turned out that two of Mrs. Bixby’s sons had been killed, not five. As for the Sullivans, Roosevelt didn’t tell his mother that two of her boys survived the torpedoing of the Juneau, but other Navy ships in the area steamed away, leaving them among the 100 sailors in the sea to face sharks, drowning, hunger, and thirst.

Gold Star mothers today do not hesitate to ask hard questions of presidents. Cindy Sheehan protested outside George W. Bush’s Texas ranch for months, impugned the president’s motives for invading Iraq, and wrote a book. Her criticisms were personal and intemperate. Bush never answered in kind. “I sympathize with Mrs. Sheehan,” he said. “She feels strongly about her position. She has every right in the world to say what she believes. This is America.”

This was a classy example, which Donald Trump did not follow. At the 2016 Democratic Convention, Khizr Khan, who lost his son in Iraq the same year Casey Sheehan was killed, bitterly assailed Trump over his treatment of Muslims. Trump lashed back at him. “Mr. Khan, who has never met me, has no right to stand in front of millions of people and claim I have never read the Constitution,” Trump complained.

This same self-pitying instinct was at play in the Rose Garden Monday. Again, it backfired. Lashing out at Obama prompted reporters to examine Trump’s other claims. Rather than calling “every” family of a fallen soldier, he’s called half. To the father of one slain soldier, Trump offered $25,000 of his own money, a promise that was unkept. When he did call the families of soldiers slain in Niger, the calls didn’t always go smoothly. This is to be expected, but since Trump had slandered Obama, he’s put his critics on alert. One of them, Rep. Frederica Wilson, an African-American Democrat from Florida, was in the car when Trump called the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Wilson told the media that Trump had hurt Mrs. Johnson’s feelings by saying that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.”

This led to a dramatic appearance in the White House briefing room by retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff. Kelly said he was stunned by Rep. Wilson’s willingness to use the tragedy for partisan advantage. Kelly said Trump’s supposed insensitivity included phrases that he’d coached Trump on – and were similar to what he was told when his own son, 2nd Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in battle in 2010.

Kelly’s heartfelt response revealed how much more articulate he is than his boss. If Kelly had been on that phone to Sgt. Johnson, there would have been no issue. Even when Trump’s heart is in the right place, his felicity of language is so limited that he still offends people. But it also underscored a recurring problem with Trump’s critics.

While passionately endorsing Hillary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic convention, Michelle Obama famously declared, “When they go low, we go high.” This is not what all Democrats do. After Kelly spoke, former Obama administration official—and Hillary campaign spokesman—Brian Fallon attacked Kelly on Twitter. When Trump responded churlishly to Khizr Khan a year ago, Democrats went berserk. How dare he attack a Gold Star father! Yet that's exactly what Brian Fallon did Thursday. “Kelly isn’t just an enabler of Trump,” he tweeted. “He’s a believer in him. That makes him as odious as the rest. Don’t be distracted by the uniform.”

Well, Kelly wasn’t in uniform, but his son was when he was cut down at the age of 22 while serving under Barack Obama. Odious? Brian Fallon should look in the mirror. Or, better yet, he should memorize—as should Donald Trump—the words penned to a grieving parent in a previous White House:

“I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours, to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom. Yours, very sincerely and respectfully, A. LINCOLN.”