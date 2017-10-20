Senate Passes Budget; GOP Silence; Tax Debate; Risky Business

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 20, 2017. Fourteen years ago today, a 40-year-old daredevil from Canton, Michigan, leapt into the Niagara River with nothing protecting him but his clothes and a serene expression that was disquieting to those who watched him float over the famous falls.

“It was really freaky, actually,” bystander Lynda Satelmajer told reporters. “He was smiling.”

Miraculously, Kirk Jones survived to tell the tale. But first, he had to deal with the authorities. Charged with illegally performing a stunt, he faced a mandatory psychiatric exam and a fine of up to $10,000. Niagara Parks Commission Chairman Brian Merrett called the stunt “stupid.”

As I noted when I first wrote about this incident, border officials are not humorless. From their standpoint, the problem is that Niagara Falls is a frequent destination for suicide, and retrieving Jones put rescuers in danger. “Our people went down in the gorge and got him,” Merrett said at the time. “That’s why we don’t condone this. It puts the fire department, the paramedics, everyone, at risk.”

A chastened Jones agreed. “I’m feeling very happy to be alive,” he told reporters after his 2003 court appearance. "I ask that no one ever try such a terrible stunt again. You'll never see an action in Niagara waters with my name written on it again.”

But how much risk should free people be able to take without government interference? How much fun should they be able to have? What is a victimless crime? These questions go to the heart of self-government, and they are not new. On this very date, the Continental Congress wrestled with them.

On October 20, 1774, that body approved a resolution designed to obtain redress for various acts of Parliament “which threaten destruction to the lives, liberty, and property” of the settlers in North America. The first item on the list -- and most momentous -- was a vow to accept no more tea imported from the British Isles by the East India Company. The “tea party” incident that would come from that resolution resonates through the years to our own time.

But the Colonists didn’t stop there, just as it didn’t end for Kirk Jones in 2003. I’ll explain in a moment, but first I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Senate Passes Budget, Unlocking Vehicle for Tax Reform. James Arkin has the details.

GOP Silence on Trump's Press Threats. A.B. Stoddard praises Ben Sasse for standing up to the president, but is dismayed that no fellow Republicans did the same.

Failed 2020 Census Looms as Funding, Preparations Stall. Former congressman Tony Coelho warns of dire consequences should the decennial count not be carried out properly.

Why Tax Cuts Will Not Make America Great Again. William Gale makes his case in RealClearMarkets.

Pro-Growth Tax Reform Means Helping the Rich Too. In RealClearPolicy, Rachel Greszler spotlights data suggesting that the wealthiest taxpayers already pay their fair share.

Medicaid Expansion Is a Prescription for Disaster in Maine. Also in RCPolicy, Jesse Hathaway argues that the state's Medicaid program does more harm than good.

Who Controls America’s China Policy? In RealClearWorld, Hilton Root asserts that “internationalist” advisers are losing out to the business and military wings.

* * *

The Founders who met in Philadelphia were no more able to show restraint, let alone express themselves succinctly, than Congress is today. The litany of proscribed substances and behaviors that poured forth from the Continental Congress on October 20, 1774, hardly ended with tea. The Founders produced a long litany of others.

One example: In an effort to demonstrate to their English cousins that Americans were a prudent and thrifty folk, item No. 7 in the resolution proclaimed that the citizenry of the Colonies “discountenance and discourage all horse racing and all kinds of gaming, cock fighting, exhibitions of shows, plays and other expensive diversions and entertainment.”

More than two centuries later, our two major political parties have similar nanny state tendencies, evidenced in GOP fussiness over public restrooms and Democrats’ efforts to control everything from tobacco to the types of fat in our doughnuts. Both political parties exhibit, in different ways, discomfort at allowing their fellow Americans to enjoy sex.

But as Kirk Jones’ fate attests, drawing lines between what should be illegal and what should simply be discouraged is not easy. Jones was something of a daredevil, yes, but mostly he was suffering from depression. He told ABC News that surviving his trip over the falls changed his perspective. “I honestly thought that it wasn’t worth going on,” Jones said the following day. “But I can tell you now, after hitting the falls, I feel that life is worth living.”

His epiphany apparently lasted for 14 years. Last spring onlookers saw a large inflatable ball go over the falls. It was retrieved by authorities and was empty, but apparently Kirk Jones had been in it. His body was found six weeks later, 12 miles downstream.

Suicide is a desperate act that rends families for years, and laws that discourage it are benevolent. Yet horse racing, theater, and “expensive diversions and entertainment” -- these are things that can bring us joy. When political scolds on the right or the left seek to restrict such behavior, it’s worth remembering that such instincts were present at America’s founding, and that members of the Continental Congress, like members on Capitol Hill today, are for the most part trying to find the right balance between freedom and safety.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com