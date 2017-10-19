Bannon's 'War'; HQ2 Pitch; China in the Driver's Seat? Shooting From the Lip

Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 19, 2017, the 48th anniversary of an infamous and instructive occurrence of political name-calling. It came from one of the highest officeholders in our country -- specifically, the second-highest office.

In 1969, the vice president of the United States played a familiar role in the Nixon administration: He was the top attack dog, dispatched by the White House to say things a president probably shouldn’t say. Actually, Spiro T. Agnew said things that no one should say. Richard Nixon’s VP had once described an Asian-American journalist traveling on his airplane as “a fat Jap.” Agnew also claimed that “when you've seen one slum, you’ve seen them all,” and dismissed campus unrest as the work of “a minority of pushy youngsters and middle-aged malcontents.”

Agnew often got out over his rhetorical skis, and on this date in 1969 he fell on his face. The topic was the Vietnam Moratorium march that had taken place four days earlier. Agnew dismissed the movement thusly: “A spirit of national masochism prevails, encouraged by an effete corps of impudent snobs who characterize themselves as intellectuals.”

On Capitol Hill, members of both political parties began avoiding the vice president. Asked what he thought about Agnew characterizing millions of Americans as “an effete corps of impudent snobs,” Sen. J. William Fulbright rejoined, “I just consider the source.”

Time magazine reported that the latest gag in the Republican senators’ cloakroom went like this:

Q: What is the new definition of effete?

A: Effete is what Spiro puts in his mouth.

It often seems, in the first year of the current administration, that Donald Trump and Mike Pence have reversed the traditional roles played by a POTUS and a veep. Trump makes the incendiary comments, while Pence tries to douse the ensuing brush fires.

But harsh and even ad hominem political discourse is not limited to Republicans, and it is not new in this country. Six years ago, I wrote about GOP presidential candidates’ verbal adventures while castigating Occupy Wall Street demonstrators.

Newt Gingrich called the movement a “product of Obama’s class warfare,” adding that the protesters were “a natural outcome of a bad education system teaching them really dumb ideas.”

Gingrich did make an interesting distinction, however. He divided the protesters into two groups: those who picked up their trash, and those who didn’t.

Herman Cain’s original thought -- that the protesters ought to get job -- brought a clever rejoinder from populist Texas Congressman Ron Paul. Implying that the real problem was the economy under President Obama, Paul quipped, “I think Mr. Cain has blamed the victims.”

Paul’s rejoinder worked on another level, too, as a caution against tarring those we disagree with. Rush Limbaugh termed the anti-Wall Street protesters a “parade of human debris,” while Glenn Beck warned capitalists that “they will drag you into the street and kill you.” On the other side of the aisle, Democrats smeared Tea Party devotees as “racists” “terrorist” and “jihadists” -- or “un-American,” which is what Nancy Pelosi called them.

That’s precisely backwards. For guidance on what to call the Occupy Wall Street demonstrators or Tea Party activists, we can look to George Washington, who simply referred to the contentious and spirited people who lived in this land as “Americans.” He wasn’t the first to use that term, but he helped popularize it.

Some Americans pick up their trash, some don’t (but you can get a ticket for it, thanks to Lady Bird Johnson). Some are down-to-earth, others effete -- and no matter what their politics, they often put their feet in their mouths. It’s our right, won on the battlefield, one battle in particular:

Today, October 19, is also the date that Lord Cornwallis surrendered his army to Gen. Washington at Yorktown, effectively ending the Revolutionary War and giving Americans their country. We’ve been arguing about how to run it ever since.

