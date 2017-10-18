A Flag-Raising in Puerto Rico -- and a Call to Duty

On this date in 1898, the U.S. flag was raised in an official ceremony over government buildings in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan. If that sounds vaguely familiar, don’t be confused: The storied military action in the Spanish-American War was on San Juan Hill, where Theodore Roosevelt and his “Rough Riders” made their reputation -- but that was in Cuba, more than 600 miles away.

Puerto Rico was an afterthought in American public opinion in 1898, and the U.S. Army lieutenant general leading the 3,500 U.S. troops there was a man President McKinley wanted to keep far from the main action and out of the headlines.

His name was Nelson A. Miles, and no one questioned either his courage or competence. It was Miles’ vanity and willingness to indulge his relentless ambition at the expense of his colleagues that made him hard to deal with. Even in an officer corps that then, as now, is characterized by men with outsized egos, Miles stood out. Teddy Roosevelt once described him as a “brave peacock,” which neatly described the best and the worst of this controversial American original.

It’s not enough to say that Nelson Appleton Miles answered his country’s call in the spring of 1861. It’s more accurate to say that he’d been waiting for the call all his life. And when it came he was ready. A Boston store clerk of modest means who was born in 1839, Miles had gone to night school, studied military history, and even found a retired French officer to teach him the rudiments of field drills -- all in anticipation of glory no one foresaw for the young man except Nelson Miles himself.

After Fort Sumter, he enlisted in the Massachusetts Volunteers, and marched off to war in 1861 as a first lieutenant. He quickly distinguished himself in combat as a willing warrior and skilled tactician. These were traits that stamped a man in Mr. Lincoln’s Army. Moreover, battlefield casualties among officers were so plentiful that brevet promotions were common. By the time of Appomattox, Nelson Miles had risen through the ranks as he participated in every major engagement fought by the Army of the Potomac except Gettysburg, and that was only because he’d been wounded -- not for the first time -- weeks earlier at Chancellorsville.

He was a major general by the end of the Civil War, although battlefield commissions didn’t necessarily convert to the same rank in the peacetime Army. But Miles was career military now, and he reluctantly accepted the rank of colonel as he headed west to lead troops in the Indian wars.

He cut a dashing figure, not unlike another Union officer who went off to fight the Sioux. “Not only was he a genuine hero, he looked like one,” Miles’ Arlington National Cemetery’s citation reads. “Tall, muscular, broad-shouldered, well-proportioned, with intense blue eyes and a jaunty mustache, he made a dashing figure in his blue and gold uniform with starred shoulder straps and chest full of brass buttons.”

Unlike George Custer, Nelson Miles survived his battles with the warriors of the Great Plains. More than survived: He defeated the Nez Perce and was present for the famous surrender of Chief Joseph. He was also present at the capturing of Geronimo, whom he described in his memoirs as “one of the brightest, most resolute, determined-looking men that I have ever encountered.”

Miles married the niece of William Tecumseh Sherman, eventually made general the old-fashioned way, and briefly considered running for elective office in California. It’s just as well that he didn’t: His political instincts weren’t the best. He picked fights with contemporaries such as Gen. Oliver Howard, who could have helped him, and tried to butter up Sherman, a man impervious to flattery.

By the time the Army’s mandatory retirement age forced him to leave the military in 1903 Miles had attained the title of commanding general of the Army. President Roosevelt did not send a congratulatory note, however, and the secretary of war declined to attend his retirement party. Nonetheless, when the United States entered the First World War, Nelson Miles, then 77, dutifully volunteered for duty. This offer was gently rebuffed.

He died a good and honorable death. At 85, living in retirement in Washington, D.C., Miles took his grandchildren to the circus, stood ramrod straight with his hand over his chest during the playing of the national anthem, whereupon he had a heart attack and collapsed on the spot. Donald Trump and Mike Pence would have approved. So, for that matter, would Abraham Lincoln. And in death, Miles received the respect he believed had been denied him in life: President Coolidge attended his funeral service at Arlington.

But allow me one last word about Nelson Miles and that flag he saluted and marched to and bled for -- the one raised in San Juan 119 years ago today.

The Spanish, who took down their own flag that day, had no more right to that island than the Dutch pirates who marauded there or the Carib Indians who partially displaced the native Taíno people. Yet when the Stars and Stripes went up in San Juan, that action made the place American, which it remains. That U.S. flag implies an obligation, which, after the two recent hurricanes that decimated the island, entails a lot more effort than standing for the national anthem -- or condemning athletes who don’t. Those are our people on that island, and they need our help.