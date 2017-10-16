Virginia Stakes; After Weinstein; 1937 Prequel; Monroe Shapes His Doctrine

Good morning, it’s Monday, October 16, 2017, the eve of the 28th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that struck Northern California at rush hour, killed 63 people, and was witnessed by an entire nation tuning into Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.

Pitting the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, major league baseball’s championship was dubbed “The Bay Bridge Series.” You didn’t hear that description much after the quake, perhaps because a 50-foot-section of the top deck of the bridge collapsed that night, killing a 23-year-old nursing aide.

I wrote about the Loma Prieta disaster last year, so today I’d like to revisit an older historic event that occurred on the same date in 1823, one I haven’t mentioned in four years: a letter from President James Monroe to former President Thomas Jefferson. Monroe was seeking advice from an old friend and mentor on a national security issue of paramount importance -- and one that reverberates to this day.

On October 17, 1823, the fifth U.S. president sat at his desk to write a letter to the man who’d served two terms as the third president. James Monroe was writing not from the White House, but Oak Hill, his estate in Loudoun County, Virginia. The opening salutation read simply, “Dear Sir,” but that “Oak Hill” dateline atop the page would have reminded Jefferson of his long friendship, and mentoring, of this fellow Virginian. Jefferson, as it happened, helped design the portico of Monroe’s home.

Monroe’s letter concerned a matter of international import: The incumbent president was weighing a written offer from British Prime Minister George Canning to join the United States in an alliance barring other European powers from intervening in Latin America affairs.

The European powers in question were not named explicitly, but Canning was referring, as Monroe knew, to Spain and France. By 1823, Spanish influence was waning, but not fast enough to suit the British -- or the Americans. Bolivia was still a colony, and the flag of Spain also flew over several Caribbean capital cities, including those in Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Monroe forwarded Canning’s letters to Jefferson, and then posed the central question: “Shall we entangle ourselves, at all, in European politics & wars on the side of any powers against others presuming that a concert by agreement, of the kind proposed, may lead to that result?”

Monroe was asking Jefferson (and he posed the same question to James Madison in a separate letter) if he should accept Great Britain’s offer, which dovetailed with the U.S. administration’s own vision, but which might risk war.

At the time, Monroe was approaching the last year of his two-term presidency. He had seen and done much, and at 65 years of age, was long removed from the time when, as a wounded and decorated young Revolutionary War veteran, he sought the personal advice of Virginia Gov. Thomas Jefferson about his future. (Jefferson advised Monroe to prepare for a career in politics by studying law, and Monroe dutifully enrolled at William & Mary.)

Nonetheless, Monroe was still posing an important question to a living legend. The response, penned from Monticello, is vintage Jefferson: beautifully written, prescient about the future, half-wrong in its analysis, and replete with digressions that demonstrate Jefferson’s acuity even at 80 years of age.

Noting that England’s aims in this hemisphere were the same as America’s -- and that Britain was the one nation the United States did not want to face militarily -- Jefferson urges Monroe to take the deal.

“The question presented by the letters you have sent me is the most momentous which has ever been offered to my contemplation since that of Independence,” Jefferson began. “That made us a nation; this sets our compass and points the course which we are to steer through the ocean of time opening on us.”

Jefferson continues, “Our first and fundamental maxim should be, never to tangle ourselves in the broils of Europe. Our second, never to suffer Europe to intermeddle with [trans-Atlantic] affairs. America, North and South, has a set of interests distinct from those of Europe, and peculiarly her own. She should, therefore, have a system of her own, separate and apart from that of Europe. While the last is laboring to become the domicile of despotism, our endeavor should surely be to make our hemisphere that of freedom.”

That said, Jefferson warns that “Great Britain is the nation which can do us the most harm of any one of all on earth.” He adds that by “acceding to her proposition, we detach her from the bands, bring her mighty weight into the scale of free government, and emancipate a continent at one stroke.”

Madison concurred with Jefferson, meaning that all three Virginia presidents were in agreement. But Monroe also sought the counsel of his secretary of state, John Quincy Adams, a Massachusetts man and Monroe’s obvious successor in the White House. Adams voiced two concerns that Jefferson had left unaddressed: The first was the encroachment on the West Coast of this continent by the Russians. The second was the idea that aligning with Britain would signal to the world that America lacked confidence in its own military strength.

“It would be more candid,” Adams cautioned at a November 7, 1823, cabinet meeting, “as well as more dignified, to avow our principles explicitly to Russia and France, than to come in as a cockboat in the wake of the British man-of-war.”

Synthesizing all these views with his own, Monroe heralded a new American hands-off-our-hemisphere policy -- unilaterally, without British backing -- in a December 2, 1823 address to Congress. We know it as the “Monroe Doctrine,” but it could also be called the Monroe-Jefferson-Adams Doctrine.

