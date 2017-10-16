Trump and McConnell Make Nice in Unity Display

President Trump and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell stood side by side in the White House Rose Garden Monday, pledging a united front ahead of a legislative push that may be central to their legacies.

“We are closer than ever before and the relationship is very good,” Trump said of McConnell, whom he has criticized along with other GOP lawmakers for failing to pass his agenda.

Trump even offered something of an olive branch after his former adviser declared “a season of war” against the Republican establishment and pledged to primary party incumbents. “I’m going to see if we can talk him out of that,” Trump said of Steve Bannon’s efforts.

That comment marked a notable shift in tone from just hours earlier when, during a meeting with his Cabinet, Trump sounded sympathetic to Bannon’s frustration with Republican leadership and slammed Congress for “not getting the job done.”

“I know how he feels,” Trump said of Bannon. “There are some Republicans, frankly, that should be ashamed of themselves.”

At that meeting, Trump said lawmakers would bear the brunt of a stalled or failed party agenda, not himself: “I’m not going to blame myself, I’ll be honest. They are not getting the job done.”

Though Trump was criticized in some quarters for shirking responsibility, his comments reflect a visceral dissatisfaction base voters feel with their party’s leadership in Congress. A recent Washington Post poll, for example, found 56 percent of Republicans disapprove of GOP leadership. A survey by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal showed significant distance between Trump supporters and the party at large. Just 27 percent of Trump voters approve of GOP leadership, and only 13 percent have a positive view of McConnell.

Trump tapped into this dissatisfaction in his bid for the presidency and ran against the party establishment to the end. Bannon and other supporters are vowing to continue doing the same, backing primary challengers against congressional Republicans.

“We don't think we're just out to have a primary election or a moral victory. We think you win general elections by tapping into that same intensity that Trump tapped into as a candidate,” said Eric Beach, co-chairman of the Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump group backing candidates in congressional races. “It's between us and the D.C. political consultancy class who think you win elections by going to the middle or by moderating. They have never once followed the voters or grassroots. … That's the war we are welcoming in 2018.”

During the Values Voter Summit in Washington over the weekend, Bannon specifically called out McConnell. “It’s like before the Ides of March,” he said. “They're just looking to find out who's going to be Brutus to your Julius Caesar."

After having lunch with Trump at the White House to discuss the path forward on the budget, tax reform and other legislative items, McConnell conveyed how important it would be for a Republican president to have a bigger Republican majority, and cited insurgent candidates from past elections who failed to gain midterm seats. Some of the lawmakers Bannon has reportedly thought about challenging include Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, even though they have backed the president’s agenda. Even Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, while a top critic of Trump, has voted in line with him on major issues such as Obamacare repeal.

Standing next to Trump and in front of dozens of reporters, McConnell seemed to speak directly to the president.

“My goal as the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate is to keep us in the majority,” he said. “And the way you do that is not complicated. You have to nominate people who can actually win, because winners make policy and losers go home.”

Flanked by McConnell, Trump appeared to have absorbed the message, and softened his own tone from earlier in the day. “Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing,” he said of Bannon. “Some of the people that he may be looking at, I'm going to see if we can talk him out of that, because frankly, they're great people.”

Allies of the majority leader were pleased with the united front shown during the press conference. Former McConnell political adviser Scott Jennings tweeted that it was a “homerun.” Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to the Kentucky senator, said Trump had made a distinction between the few GOP senators who have stalled his legislative agenda and those in leadership working to get it passed.

“If you’re constructive and trying to help implement this agenda, I think what the president said is ‘I’m with you,’” Holmes said.

Republicans acknowledge that their fates could hinge on the success of tax legislation, an ambitious policy goal that lawmakers hope to pass by the end of the year. A lack of legislative victories despite full control of Congress and the White House will make their re-election appeals all the more difficult next year.

“Our problem is that we promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we failed. We promised to cut taxes and we have yet to do it,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who played golf with Trump over the weekend, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “If we're successful, Mitch McConnell's fine. If we're not, we're all in trouble. We lose our majority and I think President Trump will not get re-elected.”

Caitlin Huey-Burns is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at chueyburns@realclearpolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter @CHueyBurnsRCP.