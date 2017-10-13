Collins to Remain in Senate, Declines Run for Governor

Susan Collins, a longtime GOP senator and key moderate vote in the upper chamber, announced Friday that she will not run for governor of Maine next year and remain in her position in Washington.

In a speech at a local chamber of commerce event in Rockport, Collins said that despite the appeal of the more "hands on" nature of the governor’s office, her seniority and ability to influence significant national issues led her to stay in her current job.

"I am a congenital optimist, and I continue to believe that Congress can – and will – be more productive," Collins said. "I want to continue to play a key role in advancing policies that strengthen our economy, help our hard-working families, improve our health care system, and bring peace and stability to a violent and troubled world."

Collins first won election to the Senate in 1996 after losing a run for governor two years earlier. She said in her speech Friday that though she started second to last in seniority upon her arrival in Washington, she now stands 15th, holding a key position on the Appropriations Committee, among others.

Collins represents a pivotal swing vote for Republicans. She voted against every iteration of Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation that came before the Senate this year, and spent the first portion of her speech Friday sharply criticizing the process her party took in attempting to repeal the health care law, as well as the policy specifics of each separate piece of legislation, particularly cuts to Medicaid.

"In deciding to oppose these bills, I was guided by the central tenet of the Hippocratic oath – 'First, do no harm,'" Collins said. "The current system is not working for many Americans, but in trying to solve the problem, it's important that we not make matters worse."

By staying in the Senate, Collins could be a crucial vote as Republicans move forward on tax legislation in the coming months, and if they try again to pass health care legislation in 2018. Her announcement elicited a major sigh of relief from Republicans intent upon defending their narrow majority in the Senate. Collins has won her last two re-elections with more than 60 percent of the vote, but the seat she holds would be much tougher for a different Republican to win.