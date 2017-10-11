Challenging Feinstein; Change at the Fed; Retiree Finances; Eleanor's Way

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Today is the birthday of Eleanor Roosevelt -- social worker, humanitarian, activist for racial integration, New Deal saleswoman, and wartime first lady (who saw four sons go into military service and her commander-in-chief husband die before it was over), newspaper columnist, author, U.N. delegate, international icon.

She was born on this date in 1884 in New York City, which means she came of age in the 19th century, even though she put her stamp on the 20th in so many ways. This was fitting, as she spanned two eras. The pearls and warbling falsetto and the debutante ball and the marrying of a second cousin -- it all bespoke the mores of a previous time. And yet, in her feminist views, liberal politics, and exceedingly close relationship with a woman named Lorena Hickok, Eleanor Roosevelt seems current today.

Privately, she pushed her husband to be less political and more principled on matters pertaining to race and gender, a role filled by several first ladies of both political parties since that time. This was only one of many precedents Eleanor Roosevelt set. She was the first president’s wife to travel abroad alone, flying to war-weary England in 1942, visiting orphanages and Buckingham Palace alike, and being greeted with jaunty shouts of “Hi, Eleanor!” when she visited the U.S. troops training in Britain.

I’ll have a further word on this extraordinary woman in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Feinstein’s Re-election Bid May Spur Challenge on Her Left. Caitlin Huey-Burns explores the potential consequences of the 84-year-old senator’s decision to seek another term.

Drain the Swamp at the Fed. Steve Cortes argues that Janet Yellin’s policies as chairwoman have kept economic growth at anemic levels.

Terrorism, Gun Laws, and Las Vegas. In RealClearDefense, Shazar Shafqat asserts that picking and choosing in terms of what constitutes terrorism sets America up for more mass carnage.

Minuteman III Replacement Is Key to Deterrence. Also in RCD, Constance Douris warns against delays in modernizing the missile arsenal.

Protect the Historic Tax Credit. In RealClearPolicy, Warren Ross urges Congress and the administration not to abandon this tool for rehabilitating historic buildings.

A False Picture of Elderly Americans’ Finances. In RealClearMarkets, Gary Burtless takes issue with a Washington Post story, arguing that public and private retirement programs have delivered steadily rising living standards to those past 65.

Lawsuits That Endanger Google Ultimately Harm Consumers. Also in RCM, William Shughart contends that “market dominance” complaints in Europe are issued not because of unfair practices but because Google serves customers so well.

* * *

Yesterday, I touched on Harry Truman’s unlikely and productive alliance with Herbert Hoover. Truman had an interesting history with Franklin Roosevelt’s wife, as well, one that didn’t always go in a straight line.

For starters, it was Mrs. Roosevelt who told Truman he was president. On April 12, 1945, Eleanor was listening to a piano recital when she was summoned back to the White House to learn that her husband had died in Warm Springs, Georgia. The first lady phoned her four sons, all of whom were in the military, to tell them of their father’s passing. She also sent for Truman, who was idling the day away in the U.S. Capitol without a single Secret Service agent nearby. When he arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Eleanor told him the news.

“Is there anything I can do for you?” he replied.

“Is there anything I can do for you,” Mrs. Roosevelt answered with her customary class. “For you are the one in trouble now.”

President Truman appointed Roosevelt’s widow as envoy to the United Nations, a fitting post for a woman sometimes called “the first lady of the world.” Delegates from around the globe rose to applaud when she strode into the great hall. Fourteen years later, at a 1959 dinner in honor of her 75th birthday, Harry Truman inexplicably used that occasion to criticize “hot-house liberals” for dividing the Democratic Party. The birthday girl was often considered just such a liberal, and when it was her turn to speak, she delivered a clear rebuttal to her husband’s successor. “I know we need a united party,” Mrs. Roosevelt said. “But it cannot be a united party that gives up its principles.”

The debate between Eleanor Roosevelt and Harry Truman over how much purity party activists have a right to demand is a timeless one, and is being played out in 2017 in both major political parties. But if our current governmental paralysis, much of it born of hyper-partisanship, teaches us anything, it’s that for a political party to operate most effectively -- and for our country to succeed at all -- we can’t choose completely between Eleanor Roosevelt’s idealism and Harry Truman’s pragmatism. We must somehow balance both. This is called compromise, and it’s not a dirty word. It’s the foundation of a well-functioning democracy.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com