Obama Scandals; Debt & Taxes; Columbus Considered; Bruce Catton

Good morning, it’s Monday, October 9, 2017. On this date 1899, a Congregational Church pastor named George R. Catton and his wife, Adela, welcomed a baby boy into their lives.

The couple lived at the time in Petoskey, Michigan, but soon moved 97 miles southwest to a village called Benzonia where George was the principal of a small Christian school and where young Bruce grew up around books and small-town Midwestern optimism.

“My boyhood,” he wrote in 1972 near the end of a distinguished career as a historian, “was a slice of the town, with its quaint fundamentals greatly magnified.”

Among the educators in that Northern Michigan town were elderly Union Army veterans with little formal education, but a willingness to share the most profound event of their lives with an inquisitive boy. Those veterans made the Civil War “a living thing,” Catton once recalled, “which in my youthful imagination, had somehow happened … just over the hill and just five or ten years ago. It was very real and terribly important, and probably I never got over it.”

* * *

Until the 1950s, published histories of the Civil War tended to fall into predictable categories. These ranged from dry stuff by military historians examining the tactics of the generals in pivotal battles to the romanticized depictions of Robert E. Lee and his officers by Southern historians viewing the war through their “Lost Cause” prism.

Bruce Catton was a different kind of chronicler. For one thing, he was originally trained as a newspaperman, not a historian. But his meticulous scholarship won over academics: By the end of his career, he’d accumulated so many honorary college degrees there was no place to put them.

Abraham Lincoln himself was trained as a lawyer, not a commander-in-chief, and he became the Union’s indispensable military leader. Catton may have been unconsciously talking about himself in one passage he penned about Lincoln: “It would seem odd,” he wrote, “to find this untaught civilian lecturing professional soldiers on the elementary points of tactics except for the fact that many of the professionals obviously needed lecturing by somebody.”

Catton could be unstinting in applying his lens to the failings of Gen. George McClellan, and he was respectful -- although not adoring -- of Lee. Catton also focused his attention, at a time when this was rare, on the tribulations of the fighting men as much as on the generals. In the early 1950s, he produced a stunning trilogy called “The Army of the Potomac.” The first volume was titled “Mr. Lincoln’s Army.” This was followed by “Glory Road” and “A Stillness at Appomattox.”

His readers, as author John J. Miller later observed, soon began to appreciate how he’s diverged from earlier Civil War historians: His heroes weren’t mainly the men of rank issuing orders, but the men in the battle lines who did the actual fighting.

“Catton relied heavily on their thoughts and observations, drawn from regimental histories and other sources,” Miller noted. “He approached his research like a good journalist: He took careful notes, made sound judgments, and relished in the discovery of colorful quotes and details. He also embodied a kind of Midwestern nationalism that endorsed the war’s outcome but was willing to give Southerners their due.”

Late in life, after his success was assured, Catton was asked how he could describe Civil War battles with such freshness and force. “I don’t know,” he replied wistfully. “Maybe I was there.”

He was not there, but as I noted above, he was old enough to have talked to men who were. And talk to them he did, soaking up their stories as a boy in Michigan so assiduously that it seemed as though he was following a route that had been selected for him, rather than one he chose himself.

Catton’s additional trick, if it can be called that, was his prose, at once both elegant and accessible, delivered to readers in works of manageable length. This gift is evident from the opening lines of the first volume, in the preface.

“The books which make up this trilogy began, very simply, as an attempt to understand the men who fought in the Army of the Potomac,” he wrote. “As a small boy I had known a number of these men in their old age; they were grave, dignified, and thoughtful, with long white beards and a general air of being pillars of the community. They lived in rural Michigan in the pre-automobile age, and for the most part they had never been fifty miles away from the farm or the dusty village streets; yet once, ages ago, they had been everywhere and seen everything, and nothing that happened to them thereafter meant very much. All that was real had taken place when they were young; everything after that had simply been a process of waiting for death, which did not frighten them much -- they had seen it inflicted in the worst possible ways on boys who had not bargained for it, and they had enough of the old-fashioned religion to believe without any question that when they passed over they would simply be rejoining men and ways of living which they had known long ago.”

