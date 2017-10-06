Blackburn's Bid; Senate Race Funding; AWOL Military Gear; Chester Arthur

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 6, 2017. Six years ago today, the United States Senate issued a long-overdue apology regarding its treatment of Chinese immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Crafted by Massachusetts Republican Scott Brown and co-sponsored by California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, the resolution was an act of atonement for a series of discriminatory statutes culminating in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

Today, that law, and the passions that surrounded its enactment, seem simultaneously anachronistic and contemporary.

“These laws conflicted directly with the fundamental principles of equality and justice upon which our nation was founded,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said when he rose to speak on the Senate floor on October 6, 2011. “It is long past time for Congress to affirmatively reject the ignorance and hate that spurred passage of those laws.”

Casual racial prejudice was so common the 19th century that a more contextually accurate term than “hate” might be “fear.” In the 1840s and 1850s, as America expanded its manifest destiny all the way to the Pacific, cheap laborers from Asia were welcomed. Chinese “coolies,” as they were called, helped mine gold in California and complete the coast-to-coast railways that fueled this nation’s great economic expansion.

A subsequent and severe post-Civil War economic downturn panicked the country, however. I mean this literally. That depression was called the Panic of 1873. White Americans, not all of them native-born, feared for their livelihoods. The ripple effects lasted for more than a decade. Into this breach came an unlikely voice of reason. It belonged to an accidental president named Chester A. Arthur.

I’ve long harbored a soft spot for Chester A. Arthur, perhaps because he shares a birthday with my son, Nicholas W. Cannon, a dedicated federal prosecutor who lives in Puerto Rico. Their joint natal day was yesterday, October 5. Happy belated birthday, Nick.

But back to President Arthur. He’s little remembered today and when his name is invoked, it doesn’t get good press. In a Presidents’ Day feature headlined “Fail to the Chief,” Time magazine placed Arthur among our 10 least memorable presidents. His photograph, on the rare occasions it is seen, induces snickers on account of his wild sideburns -- all the rage in the 1880s but ridiculous now.

Yet, this was a man who surprised even his patrons by rising to the occasion as president, a post he assumed after James A. Garfield was assassinated by a deranged gunman. Arthur wasn’t widely known by Americans even after he became vice president, which was also something of an accident.

Arthur was put on the ticket at the 1880 Republican convention, a raucous affair that produced an unexpected stampede to Garfield, a decorated Union officer in the Civil War and nine-term Republican House member from Ohio. Garfield went to the 1880 Chicago convention to support another prominent Ohioan, John Sherman, brother of William Tecumseh Sherman.

It was not to be. Garfield’s nominating speech galvanized the GOP delegates -- but for Garfield, not Sherman. This result was bitterly resented by New York party boss Roscoe Conkling, who had gone to Chicago hoping to stop GOP reformers, a goal he hoped to achieve by steering the nomination to former president Ulysses Grant. This was not to be either, but as his consolation prize, Conkling maneuvered to have Chester Arthur named as Garfield’s running mate.

So that’s how the former collector of the Port of New York, a job used to dispense patronage to the loyalists in New York’s Republican Party machine, became president of the United States.

In that office, Arthur vetoed the first version of the Chinese Exclusion Act, which prevented further immigration, denied citizenship to Chinese workers already living in the U.S., and required Chinese-Americans to carry passports even for interstate travel. It was, Arthur explained in a forceful veto statement, violative of treaties between the United States and China, and also untrue to America’s values.

In San Francisco, a hotbed of anti-Chinese sentiment, U.S. flags were flown at half-staff in protest. Labor unions and newspapers pressed Congress to override. That effort failed the first time, but when Congress overwhelmingly passed a watered-down -- but still draconian -- second version, Chester A. Arthur had little choice but to capitulate.

It’s too bad. I like the guy, but I’d like him more if he had held firm. As for what accounts for Arthur’s relative racial liberalism, that’s a fascinating tale I will revisit in a future Morning Note.

