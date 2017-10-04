Burr: Senate Probe of Russian Collusion 'Still Open'

The Senate Intelligence Committee continues to investigate for “any hint of collusion” between Russian officials and the campaign of President Trump, but has not reached an initial finding on the matter, the committee’s chairman said Wednesday.

“The issue of collusion is still open,” Sen. Richard Burr said in a press conference. He and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat, were presenting an update on the panel’s work investigating foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Burr and Warner, in a lengthy appearance providing an update on the initial nine months of their investigation, said it is clear that Russia tried to sow chaos last year and will continue to do so in elections next month and next year.

Burr said it was the “general consensus” between senators and staff on the Intelligence Committee that they “trust the conclusions” from the intelligence community that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an interference campaign and held a “clear preference” for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

"We can certifiably say that no vote totals were affected,” Burr said, but added later that Russia had been “pretty darn successful” at creating chaos “at every level.”

Warner added that, based on the evidence and depth of the investigation so far, there was a “decent rate of return” for Russia’s efforts. He called the interference attempts an “ongoing challenge,” and both senators warned that election officials needed to be prepared heading into upcoming elections.

Burr said that “Russian intelligence service is determined, clever, and I recommend that every campaign and every election official take this very seriously as we move into this November’s election and as we move into preparation for the 2018 election.”

Warner -- who represents Virginia, which holds elections for governor and state legislature next month -- said there needs to be a “whole-of-government approach” in responding to ongoing threats against election systems.

The rare press conference from the two lawmakers was meant to provide a detailed update of the committee’s work to this point in the probe. The panel has interviewed more than 100 people; conducted more than 250 hours of interviews with 4,000 pages of transcripts; and reviewed more than 100,000 documents.

Burr singled out two areas of investigation, while emphasizing that the committee had not reached conclusions: He said the committee had interviewed seven individuals who attended a meeting at the Mayflower Hotel with the Russian ambassador during the election season — finding consistency in all of the accounts — and that they had interviewed every individual involved in the drafting of Republican Party platform language on Russia and Ukraine.

Burr also said the committee has "hit a wall" in its investigation of the dossier containing salacious accusations against Trump written by former British spy Christopher Steele. Burr said Steele has been unresponsive to requests for an interview, and it has been impossible to verify the credibility of his dossier without key information, though he hopes that Steele will eventually agree to a meeting with himself or Warner.

The Senate committee investigation is one of just several probing Russia’s efforts in the 2016 election, along those conducted by the House Intelligence Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee and the special counsel at the Department of Justice. Burr said it remains his goal to complete the investigation this calendar year, but said the committee’s facts must be made public prior to primaries for the 2018 elections beginning next spring.