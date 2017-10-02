Star-Spangled History; Hef's Legacy; Saving Liberal Arts; Madam President

Good morning, it’s Monday, October 2, 2017. On this date in 1919, Woodrow Wilson was found helpless on a bathroom floor in the White House residence by his wife, Edith Galt Wilson. The president had suffered a massive stroke from which he would never fully recover.

The American public was not really informed. Neither was the vice president nor the Cabinet. For the next 17 months, the United States executive branch of government was essentially run by an unelected duo: the first lady and the president’s personal physician. It could not happen today: The 25th Amendment precludes a repeat of this charade. That it happened even then still beggars belief.

There was a context for this coverup, however, which we’ll revisit in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

The National Anthem in Football, Baseball, and War. In a column, I explore the song’s place in our cultural fabric, which is contrary to what some social observers would have us believe.

Hugh Hefner: Champion, and Focus, of Investigative Journalism. RealClearInvestigations examines the late Playboy magazine publisher’s role.

Educators, Take Note: Generation Z Cares About Big Questions. In RealClearEducation, M. Anthony Mills considers the declining value placed on the liberal arts.

Lowering Hepatitis C Treatment Prices. In RealClearHealth, Thomas Hemphill makes a case for accelerating the FDA review process and bolstering market competition.

What the Lower Labor Participation Rate Really Means. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek writes that fewer hands on deck means each pair must be more efficient, making technology more important than ever.

Argentine Bombing Probe Closes In. In RealClearWorld, Toby Dershowitz reports on the investigation of an attack on a Jewish community center and an alleged coverup that could implicate former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Surgeons on the Risks and Rewards of Youth Football. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham has the story.

America’s Complicated Relationship With the “Hot Dog” Pooch. In RealClearHistory, Greg Bailey looks back at the Dachshund’s shifting place in our culture.

* * *

On this day, and for every day remaining in his presidency, Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated. The actions of Edith Wilson and Dr. Cary T. Grayson to conceal the president’s medical condition was nothing short of a conspiracy to deceive the country.

These were also acts of love by a woman who’d remarried only four years before, and who believed deeply in the man who lay stricken at her feet -- and in the cause that had led to his collapse: Woodrow Wilson’s frantic mission to convince his countrymen to embrace a new international body, the League of Nations, that Wilson believed would curb the kind of misunderstanding and international bellicosity that led to World War I.

Like most U.S. presidents, Wilson grew frustrated at what he viewed as the entrenched intransigence of the U.S. Senate. It wasn’t an election year, but Wilson took to the campaign trail trying to convince the American people to pressure their home state senators to embrace the League of Nations.

Even before he departed Washington, the grueling schedule worried his wife and physician. Wilson himself acknowledged their concern, but said he considered the stakes worth the risk.

“I do not want to do anything foolhardy, but the League of Nations is now in its crisis, and if it fails, I hate to think what will happen to the world,” Wilson told his doctor and confidant, Navy Rear Adm. Grayson. “I cannot put my personal safety, my health, in the balance against my duty -- I must go.”

Wilson departed Washington by train on September 3, 1919. He’d give a speech from the back of the train, and move on to the next town. He logged 8,000 miles in three weeks, but by the time the presidential party reached Montana, Wilson was experiencing severe headaches and asthma attacks. It was becoming clear that Dr. Grayson’s fears were being realized.

The president collapsed on September 25, while giving a speech in Pueblo, Colorado. The presidential train was turned around and headed back to Washington to provide Wilson some rest. But it was already too late.

Someday, the United States will elect a woman to the highest office in the land, but she will never be the first to exert the powers of the presidency. That dubious distinction belongs to Edith Wilson, who for the ensuing 17 months essentially functioned as her husband’s proxy.

I say “dubious,” because in her zeal to protect Woodrow Wilson’s legacy, the first lady probably undermined any chance of getting the League of Nations through the Senate. The treaty was no small thing. As historian David M. Kennedy has noted, Wilson was not only asking for a major change in the international system, but also a departure from the way the United States had conducted itself “in partnership with other nations.”

Obtaining the requisite two-thirds approval in the Senate required the backing of influential Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge, and getting that support would have entailed compromise. Edith, hamstrung by the twin handicaps of secrecy and love, would prove even less adept at this art than her husband. Simply put, she refused to deal with the men she blamed for her beloved husband’s collapse.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com