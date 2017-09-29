Tax Plan Assessments; Worries for Sessions; Rape Case Labyrinth; Holdup Heroes?

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 29, 2017. On this date in 1872, readers of the Kansas City Times were greeted by a jarring story in their Sunday morning paper, a piece that was an incongruous mixture of good writing and bad thinking.

Headlined “The Chivalry of Crime,” it was an editorialized account of a brazen armed robbery that had taken place at Kansas City’s fair. Three masked men on horseback rode up to the main gate of the exposition, drew their guns, threatened anyone who interfered with “instant death,” fired several shots at a ticket-taker, wounding a little girl in the leg, and made off with a cash box with an estimated $1,000 in it -- about 20 grand in today’s dollars.

For this, the thieves were lionized by the Kansas City Times. How can this be?

The first Kansas City town exposition took place in 1871, and was immensely popular. It included the mainstays of state fairs in those days: bake sales, floral displays, livestock competitions, and demonstrations of the latest farm equipment and household inventions, including a new kind of sewing machine. It also featured brass bands, horse races, baseball games, and a competition for the cutest baby.

In 1872, civic leaders planned an even bigger show, encompassing nearly 100 acres, complete with a circular race track and a freshly built grandstand that could hold 20,000 souls. The Kansas City Times reported on everything from the baby competition to the racing results. A reader didn’t have to be too discerning, however, to detect the newspaper’s Southern sympathies. The Times’ pages contained political coverage, too, thinly disguised editorials criticizing President Grant and the supposed excesses of federal authorities’ activities in the South.

Here were the clues to a political outlook that would glorify violent armed robbers, widely believed then and now to have been Cole Younger and two brothers, Frank and Jesse James. In the run-up to the Civil War (and in its early years), the border between Kansas and Missouri had been a bloody one. Fiery abolitionist John Brown and his loyalists were from the Kansas side. Out of Missouri came Quantrill’s Raiders, a murderous mob that, according to legend, numbered among its ranks one Frank James.

Like many prominent news outlets of the 21st century, the Kansas City Times in the 1870s felt the tug of partisanship not just from its owners, but from its readership. Such attitudes tend to infect a newsroom, leading to the paper’s peculiar coverage of the September 26, 1872 robbery at the downtown exposition.

After describing the chilling robbery itself, the Times reporter added some commentary.

“It was a deed so high-handed, so diabolically daring and so utterly in contempt of fear that we are bound to admire it and revere its perpetrators for the enormity of their outlawry,” the paper stated. “An occurrence of this kind is a rare and peculiar study. Of course, it is a crime and must be reprehended and denounced. But one thing is certain. Men who can so coolly and calmly plan and so quietly and daringly execute a scheme of robbery like this, in the light of day, in the face of the authorities, and in the very teeth of the most immense multitude of peoples that was ever in our city, deserve at least admiration for their bravery and nerve.”

The Sunday follow-up that ran on this date in 1872 -- under the headline “The Chivalry of Crime” -- was even more fulsome.

“It is an instinct of human nature that he who lifts his hand against his fellow man, or against the things that are his, shall be despised and ostracized,” the writer began. “There is no palliation for crime in any shape, and especially more disgusting is it the more sordid its motive or secret its execution.”

Yet the author doesn’t really believe that; or, rather, he doesn’t apply those motives to this holdup:

“Crime of which daring is simply an ingredient has not palliation on earth or forgiveness anywhere,” he added. “But a feat of stupendous nerve and fearlessness that makes one’s hair rise to think of it, with a condiment of crime to season it, becomes chivalric; poetic; superb.”

One man’s poetic chivalry, however, is another man’s hate crime. Alluding to the inconvenient and decidedly unchivalrous fact that the mounted robbers wore bandanas to cover their faces, the Kansas City Times referred rather delicately to the “pieces of checked cloth drawn down over the foreheads and below their eyes.”

Meanwhile, a Kansas newspaper, the Topeka Commonwealth, had no such compunction about describing the bandits. The Topeka reporter called them “mounted and masked men,” under a headline that told another story: “Ku Klux at Kansas City Fair.”

