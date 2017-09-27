Moore's Victory; GOP Groundhog Day; McMaster's Gaff; Forever Young

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 27, 2017. On this date 503 years ago, the Spanish crown granted Juan Ponce de León a charter to settle “La Florida,” a place he believed to be an island. He had landed once previously, legend has it, while searching for the fabled “Fountain of Youth.”

That story is probably a myth. None of the explorer’s surviving letters mention any such thing. What Ponce de León was looking for when he sailed from Europe was gold. He found it, too, in Puerto Rico, where he would become the first territorial governor. He is buried in old San Juan.

Puerto Rico was discovered by Europeans in 1493 when Christopher Columbus sailed to the land that the indigenous people, the Taino, called Boriken (often rendered as Boriquen). Ponce de León was a soldier when he signed on with Columbus; by the end of his first trip to Boriken, he was a sailor, explorer, and conquistador.

As that island bends this morning under the wreckage of Hurricane Maria, I’m reminded that one of Ponce de León’s children was named Maria. Columbus’ flagship was named after St. Mary, and when Columbus saw the island we know as Puerto Rico, he promptly named it San Juan Bautista. Even if you’re forgotten your high school Spanish, you recognize this as St. John the Baptist.

The capital city is still called San Juan, but after gold from the island’s riverbeds began its exodus on Spanish ships, it was dubbed “Puerto Rico” -- rich port -- the name that remains. In 2017, the outside world must return the favor. The riches flowing this week into that historic port and the wounded San Juan airport come in the form of bottled water, food, medicine, generators, gasoline, FEMA loans, military and civilian pilots, first responders, and engineers. Still, much more is needed.

As for Ponce de León and his search for waters that make you forever young, that has an interesting modern extrapolation as well. When a baseball aficionado of a certain age living in the Washington, D.C., hears the words “Ponce de León” today, the most likely association is with an amateur hardball league for those 30 years and older. The name was chosen deliberately, as its website says: “Ponce de León League: Baseball’s Fountain of Youth."

Play takes place in the spring and summer, with an autumn tournament in Florida, the place where the real Ponce de León encountered his own mortality. During his last trip to Florida, he was struck in the leg by a poisoned arrow during a skirmish with the Calusa warriors native to Florida’s southwestern coast. That wound would prove fatal.

Ponce de León died in his 40s, an age considered young today. This is especially true in Florida, with its burgeoning retirement population, a demographic fact that gave rise to the irreverent quip that the Sunshine State is “God’s waiting room.”

Before she died five and a half years ago, famed Hollywood casting agent Beverly McDermott called Florida home. Among the movies McDermott worked on was “Cocoon,” an unlikely hit that succeeded precisely because of its stunning cast of past-their-prime actors and actresses, including Jessica Tandy, Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, Hume Cronyn, and Maureen Stapleton.

The plot of this film loosely combines the myths of Atlantis and a space-age version of the Fountain of Youth, with a science fiction overlay involving interplanetary travel. But its real themes are the dual -- and, in this case, dueling -- quests for eternal life and everlasting love.

“Cocoon” is a movie, of course, and one with a happy ending, so our aged protagonists don’t have to choose between the two. In a poignant scene near the picture’s end, however, as the aliens offer to take the Floridians with them, Hume Cronyn’s character realizes which one is most important to him.

“They say if we go with them, we’ll live forever, and that’s good -- it’s probably going to take you an eternity to forgive me,” he tells his wife. “I was being ridiculous. I’m sorry. I love you. You're my whole life. I wanna go. But if it's a choice of only six more months here with you or living forever all by myself, well, I’ll take the six more months here with you. I don't want to live forever if you’re not going to be with me.”

