Moore Wins Alabama Senate Runoff Over GOP Favorite

Republican insurgent Roy Moore defeated Alabama Sen. Luther Strange Tuesday in a primary runoff that put Donald Trump and some of his top allies on opposing sides, blew open long simmering rifts within the GOP and exposed limits to the president’s power over his own constituency.

Moore’s 10-point victory also serves as a warning sign to congressional Republican leadership, and could embolden primary challengers to incumbents heading into the 2018 midterm elections. Such dynamics could complicate an increasingly difficult campaign climate for Republicans, compelling them to spend additional resources on defense rather than on offense against vulnerable Democrats.

The primary results delivered a particularly harsh blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose super PAC spent roughly $9 million on Strange’s behalf. The verdict from GOP voters in Alabama arrived the same day the party’s latest effort to repeal Obamacare fell flat, and Strange himself partially blamed his electoral struggles on the failure of his colleagues to enact their agenda.

“I’m the one out here taking the brunt of the failure to keep their commitments,” Strange said on Fox News Tuesday morning. “I can understand the frustration. I’m the most frustrated person in the Senate, believe me, because we made these promises. We haven’t fulfilled them.”

That loss could be a warning sign for other Republican senators. Several already face primary challengers, and Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief White House strategist who supported Moore in Alabama, has vowed to back other conservative insurgents in states like Mississippi and Arizona. One of the senators he planned to target, Tennessee’s Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election next year.

"Establishment, beware: We’re coming for you in 2018," wrote Eric Beach, co-chair of the Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump group that backed Moore. The alliance is also supporting GOP challenger Kelli Ward against Jeff Flake in Arizona.

The consequences for Trump, however, are less clear after the president broke with many of his own supporters and backed the incumbent in Alabama. Strange made Trump’s endorsement a centerpiece of his campaign and the president tweeted support for him multiple times. But at a rally Friday in Alabama, Trump equivocated, saying he might have made a mistake and adding that he’d be “campaigning like hell” for Moore in the general election if the former state Supreme Court chief justice won.

Indeed, Trump tweeted support for Moore upon his victory. "Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec!" he wrote. (The general election for the seat, vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is Dec. 12.)

Supporters of the controversial Moore saw the primary as a check on the GOP establishment. Notably, though, their ire wasn’t directed at Trump. Instead, they argued that Moore better represented Trump’s modus operandi.

“A vote for Judge Roy Moore is a vote for Donald J. Trump and a vote for Donald J. Trump is a vote to Make America Great Again,” Bannon told Alabama voters on the eve of the election, calling McConnell and Washington politicians “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

“We did not come here to defy Donald Trump,” he said. “We came here to praise and honor him.”

In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Bannon called for a “real review” of how Trump got the “wrong information and came down on the wrong side” in endorsing Strange. Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with McConnell, fired back Tuesday, pointing out in a statement that Trump endorsed Strange while Bannon still worked at the White House.

But the results do raise questions about whether Trump is able to control the insurgent movement he exploited last year and that carried him to the presidency. Despite his brief equivocation at the rally, Trump praised Strange as a loyal ally in the Senate and criticized Moore, suggesting in a radio interview that he’d have a tough path to beating a Democrat.

With Strange’s defeat, Republicans are weighing the power of a Trump endorsement, or lack thereof, in their own elections next year.

Moore’s victory also raises concern in some corners of the party about whether controversial nominees may make otherwise dull elections more competitive. Alabama is a reliably red state and Trump is enormously popular there. But a controversial candidate like Moore, who was twice removed from the state’s highest court, could provide an unlikely opening for Democrats, who nominated former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones.

Jones was appointed by President Clinton, and rose to prominence two decades ago by prosecuting KKK members responsible for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham that killed four black girls in 1963.

“It’s unfathomable to me a Democrats could win, but they did recruit a very strong Democrat,” says Alabama Republican strategist Chris Brown.

Strange also suggested in the closing hours of the campaign that Moore could be a liability in the general election. “The Democrats are looking at this as an opportunity to have an option in the South, which they haven't had in a long, long time,” the senator told Fox News ahead of the vote. “So, the president sees that. He sees his agenda at risk.”

Democrats have not won statewide since Sen. Richard Shelby’s re-election in 1992. Two years later, after Republicans won the majority in the upper chamber, Shelby switched parties. Shelby backed Strange in the runoff, but said he would support Moore if he won. Still, Shelby hinted that Moore might have a much tougher road to winning in December than Strange would have had.

“If Strange wins, he’ll win big in November,” Shelby said hours before polls closed. “If Moore wins, I believe he’ll get elected.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is weighing whether to get involved in the race. The committee has been advising Jones’ campaign, but has yet to invest. Democrats see the contest as more emblematic of the Republicans’ troubles in their primaries moving forward.

“The Republican runoff has already cast a long shadow on GOP Senate prospects across the map," said DSCC Chairman Chris Van Hollen. "The divisions witnessed in the last few weeks will continue to play out in primaries throughout the midterms.”

Republicans argue they are already prepared for tough Senate primaries, as challengers have announced in Nevada against Dean Heller and Arizona against Jeff Flake, and Bannon has threatened to endorse and help finance others. Still, many Republicans consider Alabama to be a unique situation: It’s a low-turnout special election primary runoff, and Strange suffered from negative association with former Gov. Robert Bentley, who appointed him to replace Sessions but resigned in scandal months later.

“Anyone who gives credit to Steve Bannon ... is not based in reality with what has actually taken place,” said one GOP operative involved in Senate races.

After Strange's defeat, the NRSC quickly threw its support behind Moore. Chairman Cory Gardner said the committee remains focused on preserving a GOP majority, and "Roy Moore will be imperative to passing a conservative agenda."

Caitlin Huey-Burns is a national political reporter for RealClearPolitics. She can be reached at chueyburns@realclearpolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter @CHueyBurnsRCP.