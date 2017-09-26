Tax Overhaul; Feeding the Future; Travel Ban; the Great Debate Myth

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Today is the 57th anniversary of a much-watched political happening that altered presidential campaigning in this country. On September 26, 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon squared off in a Chicago studio in the first televised debate between major party presidential candidates.

The subject that night was domestic affairs, and when I say “much-watched,” that’s no exaggeration: In a nation with 110 million adults, some 70 million Americans tuned in to view the faceoff between the young Democratic senator from Massachusetts and the Republican incumbent vice president from California. And they made television history.

Most Americans listening on the radio thought Dick Nixon outperformed Jack Kennedy, while a majority of TV viewers were more influenced by the contrast between JFK’s pleasing appearance and ease before the camera and Nixon’s pallor and 5 o’clock shadow -- visible to viewers because the vice president declined to wear makeup. That was the postmortem coverage at the time, anyway, and is the conventional wisdom today. But it is true?

Kennedy and Nixon agreed to four debates in the 1960 presidential season for the same reasons: Both camps knew they were in a tight race and both men were confident of their ability to handle any policy question that might arise.

Until that campaign, voters rarely saw the candidates speak in person. They read about them and saw their pictures in the newspapers, and heard them on the radio. But a new and better technology was shoving its way into every aspect of American public life, and politics was no different.

“The Great Debates marked television's grand entrance into presidential politics,” wrote communications expert Erika Tyner Allen. “They afforded the first real opportunity for voters to see their candidates in competition, and the visual contrast was dramatic.”

Don Hewitt, who produced the debate, put it this way: “When that [first] debate was over, I realized that we didn’t have to wait for an Election Day. We just elected a president. It all happened on television.”

Okay, let’s pump the brakes for a moment.

Jack Kennedy did appear tanned and fit, and Lord knows he was always handsome. Moreover, he brought his own makeup artist with him. Even Nixon would later write, “I had never seen him looking so fit.” The vice president, by contrast had spent two weeks in the hospital after injuring his knee, and had lost considerable weight. He did, at times, perspire visibly, although this wasn’t from nerves but from physical infirmity.

Let’s also remember that this was only the first of four debates, and that by the time they were over and Americans went to the polls, John F. Kennedy attracted 49.7 percent of the popular vote and Nixon garnered 49.6 percent -- the opposite of a landslide. So where did this business about TV determining the winner even come from?

The short answer is that there was a survey, done by a little-known outfit called Sindlinger & Co., which reported that Americans who listened to the first debate on the radio believed, by a 2-to-1 margin, that Nixon had “won.” The longer answer is that the poll wasn’t very good.

For one thing, only 282 respondents (out of a sample of 2,100) listened to the first debate on the radio. Of that group, only 178 offered an opinion on the victor -- a very small sample size.

In addition, Sindlinger never reported where these people were from, or who they were. One logical supposition is that they were disproportionately rural, because television wasn’t yet available everywhere, and were probably older.

Thirty years ago, scholars David L. Vancil and Sue D. Pendell documented these problems in an academic study that put a stake through the heart of this idea that Kennedy only prevailed because he was more glamorous looking. “One of the most perplexing legacies of the first Kennedy-Nixon debate,” they wrote, “is the claim that radio listeners and television viewers came to opposite conclusions about the debate winners.”

Nonetheless, it’s metastasized into conventional wisdom, dutifully unearthed every four years, despite the efforts of scholars such as W. Joseph Campbell to sprinkle truth dust over the heads of the political press corps.

If you watch the Nixon-Kennedy debates on video today, however, it is not the two candidates’ appearance that is remarkable. It’s how superbly prepared both men were, how knowledgeably they discussed arcane policy issues, and how serious they came across as politicians. Jack Kennedy did not call Dick Nixon “Sweaty Boy.” Nixon did not talk to the audience about Kennedy’s paramours. What’s remarkable, in other words, was how much substance there was --and how little in the way of ad hominem criticism.

