Groundhog Day: Repeal Fails Again; GOP Vows to Keep at It

Senate Republicans admitted defeat Tuesday afternoon in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare, but refused to declare their seven-year pledge to unwind the health care law dead.

With three Republicans opposed to the current repeal-and-replace legislation and several others on the fence, party leaders announced they would not hold a vote on the bill sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham ahead of a critical Sept. 30 deadline. Leadership had weighed putting the measure on the floor despite the opposition, with some senators wanting fellow lawmakers on the record and others against holding a vote that was predetermined to fail. Ultimately, Republicans decided to shelve health care and move on to their nascent effort to overhaul the tax code.

“Where we go from here is tax reform,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, though he later added, “We haven’t given up on changing the American health care system.”

In a scenario that harkened back to the original repeal effort in July, sponsors expressed confidence in the days leading up to the vote and attempted to adjust the bill multiple times -- up to the final day -- to win over remaining GOP holdouts. But in a sharp departure from the earlier attempt, they declined to take a vote, avoiding the drama -- and embarrassment -- of Sen. John McCain’s late-night vote that sunk the effort.

Graham and Cassidy wouldn’t admit defeat on their legislation, which would repeal key aspects of the Affordable Care Act and block-grant funding in the law to individual states, which would set up their own systems for delivery. Though Sens. Rand Paul and Susan Collins both opposed the bill, expressing serious concerns about the fundamentals of it, Graham insisted that there eventually could be 50 votes if it went through a better legislative process.

“It’s not if, it’s only a matter of when,” he said.

But the Senate’s second failure on the GOP’s central campaign promise to undo Obamacare left lawmakers again feeling frustrated about their stalled agenda, which has major implications for the party’s political standing going forward. As Republicans were deciding against a vote, voters in Alabama were headed to the polls for the special election primary runoff between Sen. Luther Strange and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat. Strange has trailed significantly in the polls and blamed his predicament on colleagues’ health care failure.

“I’m the one out here taking the brunt of the failure to keep their commitments,” Strange said Tuesday on Fox News. “I can understand the frustration. I’m the most frustrated person in the Senate, believe me, because we made these promises. We haven’t fulfilled them.”

Republicans acknowledged that voters are frustrated with their inability to deliver on this central campaign promise, particularly after they originally planned to both repeal the ACA and overhaul the tax code before August of this year. Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, said voters have a right to be angry.

“They need to hold us accountable,” he said. “We made a commitment. I hope they’ll have a little bit of patience and realize that Congress is a two-year exercise and it’s not over yet. … Before the midterm elections we’re going to be revisiting this issue.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, said there is no choice but to continue trying.

“If we want to get re-elected, yes,” Meadows said. But he couldn’t elucidate a path to consensus within the party. “This was Plan D. I don’t have a Plan E or F yet.”

Senators began gaming out ways to revive the health care debate almost immediately after it became clear this repeal iteration would fail. Because no Democrats support this action, Republicans have attempted to use the budget reconciliation process to avoid a filibuster threshold and pass a bill with just 51 votes.

Graham and Sen. Ron Johnson, another co-sponsor of the latest bill, said they favor using the budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2018 to try again. Few Republicans support that plan, concerned it could disrupt tax reform, which is a difficult task on its own. Others pointed to the budget in Fiscal Year 2019, which would pass in the spring of next year if it proceeds on time -- though Republicans have failed in each of the last two years to pass their budget within months of the spring deadline, and have yet to pass this year’s version.

If Republicans move quickly next spring in another repeal attempt, they could risk another failure during the heart of primary election season, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from GOP challengers. If their effort drags later into next year, they could be taking controversial votes during volatile midterms against an energized Democratic base.

“The fact remains that as long as there is a Republican majority in the House, affordable and accessible health care is on the chopping block,” said Tyler Law, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Still, many Republicans feel more pressure from party donors and voters to follow through on their campaign pledge. Josh Holmes, a Senate GOP strategist and former top aide to McConnell, said that if Strange loses to Moore in Alabama Tuesday, it could provide a “wake-up call” for other Republicans.

“Everybody is going to have to figure out that you either hang together or you hang separately,” Holmes said. “The frustration with the inability to get something done affects everyone, from the president to the House to the Senate, probably all the way down the ballot.”