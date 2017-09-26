GOP Poll Shows Strong Support for Tax Reform

A new Republican poll released Tuesday shows strong support for Congress to overhaul the nation's tax code this year.

The poll, sponsored by a nonprofit outside group aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan, found that nearly three-fourths of voters consider tax reform an important priority for lawmakers, with 43 percent calling it a top priority. The survey showed that nearly half of voters considered lowering middle-class taxes to be the most important aspect of reform, and more than half -- including a plurality of Democrats -- supported lowering the corporate tax rate.

"The more Americans hear about tax reform, the more they want Congress to prioritize and pass meaningful pro-growth tax reform," said Corry Bliss, executive director of American Action Network, the group sponsoring the survey. "Poll after poll shows that a strong majority of Americans widely support fixing our broken tax system and lowering tax rates for working families."

Passing a tax overhaul has become the top legislative priority for President Trump and congressional Republicans this fall as their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have fallen flat ahead of a critical Sept. 30 deadline. The lead tax writers in the administration and Congress are set to release new details of their proposal this week before releasing a bill and moving through the legislative process starting next month.

Ryan toured the country over the summer to gin up support for tax legislation, and Trump has a rally scheduled in Indiana on Wednesday to tout the new details of their plan. Republicans are hoping to lead a strong public push on their proposal to ensure its support among the narrow GOP majorities in Congress, and to potentially pressure some Democrats into supporting the plan.

The poll released Thursday found that voters trusted Republicans over Democrats on the economy and tax reform by a six-point margin. Half of Democrats said lowering middle-class taxes was the most important issue for them; 47 percent said they would support lowering the corporate rate to help businesses facing foreign competition, compared to just 29 percent who opposed lowering the corporate rate.

The poll surveyed 1,992 registered voters online Sept. 19-21 and had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.