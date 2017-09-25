Rescue Effort; Slinging Sleaze; 'Lukewarmism'; Mighty Mite

Good morning, it’s Monday, September 25, 2017. Over the weekend, our national anthem became a controversial song, thanks to President Trump and the National Football League. Most Americans watch football -- and baseball and basketball and soccer and NASCAR and horse racing -- to forget about politics or the economy or the troubles of their everyday lives. Sports is a diversion. To the men and woman have chosen athletics as a profession, however, it’s their life’s work, however, and they like to think they are relevant to the larger world. It’s an interesting tension. Life and death intrudes on fun and games. Sometimes this brings us together; sometimes it drives us apart.

I'll cite a historical example of the former in a moment.

By late September of 1929, it was clear that the defending major league champs -- the New York Yankees of “Murderer's Row” fame -- would not win their seventh pennant of the decade, and therefore not have a chance to win their third consecutive World Series.

That was a disappointment to the Bombers and their fans, but not a tragedy. The real concern, as the leaves turned color in the Bronx that autumn, was for the Yanks’ great manager, Miller Huggins. The skipper had taken ill in late August with what was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. But in those pre-penicillin days, the doctors could never get a handle on it and Huggins died on September 25, at age 51.

When they heard the news, the Yankees were playing a meaningless game at Fenway Park. As a player in the early 20th century, Miller Huggins had fought hard to gain the respect of his peers. At 5-foot-5 and weighing just 140 pounds, he seemed better suited to the courtroom than the baseball diamond -- and he had studied law at the University of Cincinnati. But Huggins loved baseball and he put his keen mind to work on one of life’s eternal questions: What is the most efficient way to score runs in a baseball game?

In the dead-ball era, before baseballs flew out of ballparks with regularity, this entailed getting men on base. Three generations before sabermetrics devotees would be all the rage, Huggins knew the wisdom of the old adage “a walk is as good as a hit.” And he was very good at drawing walks, averaging about 100 per year in 12 seasons with the Reds and the Cardinals. In his six years with the Cards, his on-base percentage topped .400. In a June 1, 1910 game, “Mighty Mite,” as he was called, came to the plate six times without an official at-bad: four walks and two sacrifices.

By the time Huggins became the Yankees’ manager in the waning months of World War I, professional baseball was changing. The person who did the most to change it was Huggins’ new charge, Babe Ruth. The power-hitting Ruth didn’t need a field manager as much as he did a life coach -- and Huggins served as both. “He was,” the Babe said later, “the only man who knew how to keep me in line.”

And so, a century ago, Huggins embraced the second primary rule of modern baseball offense: base hits are nice, but home runs are much better. In his own time, what Huggins was known for was imbuing in his players a disciplined mental approach to the game. “Huggins was almost like a schoolmaster in the dugout,” pitcher Waite Hoyt said. “There was no goofing off. You watched the game, and you kept track not only of the score and the number of outs, but of the count on the batter. At any moment, Hug might ask you what the situation was.”

But he never sandbagged his guys, and built a comradery in the clubhouse by treating his players fairly and forthrightly. “He was more like a father to me than anything else,” Lou Gehrig recalled. “I call him the squarest shooter I ever knew in baseball.”

And so, this Hall of Famer embraced four rules of leadership that apply to life outside of organized baseball: Don’t eschew the free pass; if you have power, use it; know the situation you are in; if you’re going to demand respect, show it first.

On this date in 1929, however, the Yankees were mostly going through the motions during that inconsequential game at Fenway when the players on both teams were called by umpire Bill McGowan to home plate. A telegram had arrived, the ump explained. Miller Huggins had passed away. As the American flag in centerfield was lowered to half-staff, McGowan asked for a moment of silence in the stadium. The crowd complied, the Bostonians doffing their hats as they rose to their feet in respect for “Mighty Mite” Huggins, the manager of their great rival.

