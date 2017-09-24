President Trump, Puerto Rico Needs a Hero

The entire state of Connecticut will lack a power grid, and perhaps potable water, for weeks or months. Following a historic natural disaster, the only power in hospitals and hotels – and private homes -- comes from generators, which burn expensive propane or gasoline. As economic activity plummets, employers lay off workers, the tax base will shrink, and the state’s utility company faces insolvency.

Without air conditioning, old people will suffer, schoolchildren will wilt in buildings designed without proper air flow. Mosquitoes carrying a lethal new form of Lyme disease will proliferate. Able-bodied residents will flee, leaving behind the poorest, oldest, and most infirm. The governor will apply for federal aid, and will get it. It won’t be nearly enough, as rebuilding efforts will be stalled by the lack of electricity.

Only two words in those paragraphs above are untrue. “Lyme” disease should read “Zika” virus. And that dystopian future, of course, is not in Connecticut. It’s what’s facing Puerto Ricans after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

I substituted Connecticut not because so many of the nation’s media moguls live there, but because it’s closely resembles Puerto Rico in population and land mass. Both have around 3.5 million people in an area of approximately 5,400 square miles. Think how the television networks and other news outlets would be acting if Connecticut had no electricity—and no prospect of getting it anytime soon.

Yet those are Americans in Puerto Rico, and it’s time we acted like it. Helping the people on that island is infinitely more important than cable news’ typical fare. Sean Spicer’s handwritten notes, Paul Manafort’s taxes, Bono’s disapproval of Donald Trump. I don’t care about that stuff this week—and won’t next week. What I do care about, partly because my son and daughter-in-law live and work in San Juan, is what President Trump is doing about Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s time for dramatic action, creative action. It’s a time for heroic leadership.

So far Trump has said and done what presidents say and do in such situations, as has Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Trump immediately declared a federal disaster, allowing residents to apply for assistance. He discussed the gravity of the situation clearly, displayed empathy, and announced he’d visit the Caribbean island.

Good for him, good for us. Donald Trump is acting like a U.S. president. But this requires extraordinary measures. This will take the Army Corps of Engineers, and maybe the U.S. Army itself. The reasons are no mystery. Puerto Rico was underwater before it was underwater. Financially, it was $74 billion in debt -- $9 billion of it belonging to the commonwealth’s electric utility -- before two consecutive hurricanes formed in the Atlantic.

In midsummer, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority filed for bankruptcy, announcing that it was broke – and needed $4 billion to modernize its outmoded electricity generation plants. Yes, long before Irma and Maria, Puerto Rico was a fiscal basket base, the Detroit of the Caribbean. The reasons are varied. They range from a bloated bureaucracy to longtime government giveaways to public employees’ unions and include well-intended, but ill-conceived, tax incentives enacted by Congress to lure business to Puerto Rico. But lawmakers put sunset provisions on them and when the handouts to the pharmaceutical manufacturers and other corporations went away, so did the companies.

When the jobs left, so did the young people, many of them to Florida. Today, Puerto Rico has a 40 percent labor force participation rate, the lowest of any state or territory. This is not a sustainable number, and things are getting worse. To deal with this crisis, Congress passed legislation called PROMESA, which put austerity measures in place while creating the Puerto Rico Oversight Board to help authorities manage and “restructure” the debt.

Fine, but now more is required. This is a job for the U.S. military. The Army Corps of Engineers can rebuild the electric grid; there’s enough work rebuilding roads and houses and buildings and bridges and businesses for the Army, Navy, Marines, even the Coast Guard. And only President Trump can make that happen.

He would benefit, and so would we. As crucial as this help would be to Puerto Rico, even bigger issues are at stake. Simply put, the United States is not united. Phrases such as “white supremacy” and “Nazis” have been taken out of mothballs. Putting the whole nation on hurricane restoration duty – and Houston and Florida aren’t out of the woods yet – could restore our sense of purpose.

There’s a precedent for a commander-in-chief using the U.S. military to send this kind of message to ourselves and to the world. It happened in early 1942, when real Nazis roamed the earth. After the United States entered World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the Army to construct a 1,650-mile road through the Canadian and Alaska wilderness from Dawson Creek, in British Columbia, to Fairbanks.

Ostensibly, the Alcan, as the road came to be known, was built to resupply U.S. military forces in Alaska. Actually, as historian Ken Coates noted, FDR wanted "a high-profile, high-energy, big, dynamic project" that conveyed to the world that Americans "will do anything we have to do to defend North America." It was like the famous Doolittle Raid, but with bulldozers instead of B-25s.

There was much about this territory that the lower-48 Army engineers did not know, but one thing they did know was that the highway had to be completed before winter set it in, and so on March 9, 1942, seven regiments of soldiers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, supplemented by hundreds of local men hired as contractors, began the seemingly impossible task.

Learning as they went, the soldiers and the engineers figured out how to build roads through bogs and over permafrost. They learned how to keep their thousands of trucks and tractors running at 50-below zero -- and how to keep themselves alive.

The most valuable lesson they learned was tolerance: Three of the seven regiments dispatched to work on the Alcan were African-American. These men, most of them from the South, were sent into the Arctic wilderness because their (white) officers weren't sure how they'd perform in the battlefield. In the harshest conditions imaginable, they performed heroically.

On October 25, 1942, a black corporal from the 97th Regiment was pictured shaking hands with a white private from the 18th after the two units had linked up. The photograph was taken by Harold Richardson of The Engineering News Record and transmitted around the world. The African-American soldier is smiling and extending his hand. The white soldier is smiling too, a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

In Tokyo, the government's propaganda office issued a puckish statement thanking the Americans for building a road the Japanese Imperial Army could use after it invaded. Both sides knew this was bluster. U.S. officials knew something else as well -- that Richardson's photograph had a powerful unspoken message. “That's the sort of thing,” Alaska territorial secretary Bob Bartlett mused, "we're fighting for."

I’d like to see a ribbon-cutting picture like that with President Trump and Gov. Rosselló. It might remind the world what Americans can do when they set their minds to it. It might remind us of who we’re meant to be.