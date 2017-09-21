Bannon's Way; Trump Doctrine; Veterans and Suicide; Mideast Dreams

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 21, 2017. Six years ago today, an American president spoke at the United Nations on an elusive subject: world peace, starting in the Mideast.

“The fact is, peace is hard -- but our people demand it,” Barack Obama told the delegates of the world community. “Even as we proclaim our love for peace and our hatred of war, there are still convulsions in our world that endanger us all.”

America’s elected leader spoke of his nation’s unshakeable support for Israel, and also for a two-state solution that would give the Arabs of Palestine their own nation.

“We seek a future where Palestinians live in a sovereign state of their own, with no limit to what they can achieve,” Obama said. “There's no question that the Palestinians have seen that vision delayed for too long.”

“But understand this as well,” the president added. “America's commitment to Israel's security is unshakeable. Our friendship with Israel is deep and enduring. And so we believe that any lasting peace must acknowledge the very real security concerns that Israel faces every single day.”

I’ll have more on this speech, and on what Obama said that day that did prove prescient -- and on the September 21 actions regarding the Mideast from an earlier U.S. president -- in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Tell Us, Mr. Bannon -- Just What Is Trumpism? A.B. Stoddard writes that the former White House strategist’s anger is misdirected.

Trump’s Principled Realism. In RealClearDefense, Joseph Bosco finds much to praise in the president’s U.N. speech.

Veterans, Society and Suicide. Also in RCD, Rebecca Burgess points to studies showing that the majority of veterans who committed suicide in the past decade weren’t those who had spent much, if any, time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Stopping the Drug Epidemic. In RealClearPolicy, John P. Walters asserts that the answer lies in reducing the supply of addictive substances.

Make Sure the Patent Law Doesn’t Stifle Innovation. In RealClearMarkets, Mead Treadwell argues that it is time for Congress to redo the 2011 Leahy-Smith America Invents Act.

When Billionaires Build Fancy Stadiums, Taxpayers Get Whacked. Also in RCM, Ray Keating spotlights the bad deals in Atlanta and elsewhere.

An Off-the-Grid Guide to the Alaskan Wilderness. Kinga Philipps goes deep into “the last frontier” in this RealClearLife report.

* * *

In his September 21, 2011, speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Barack Obama noted with a palpable sense of satisfaction that he’d cut U.S. troops levels in Iraq by half, and would bring home even more by the end of the year. He also noted that Osama bin Laden was dead and asserted that al-Qaeda’s leadership had been “degraded.” And the president drew attention to what seemed to be stirrings of freedom in various Arab capitals.

That cautious optimism would not prove well-founded. It didn’t anticipate the rise of ISIS, for one thing, and by the end of his presidency many Americans who’d opposed the George W. Bush-ordered invasion of Iraq came to believe that Obama’s troop draw-down had been too precipitous.

That’s the advantage of hindsight. If we look even further back into the past, we can see the limits of typical American optimism -- or even common sense -- in dealing with that troubled part of the world. Today’s date also serves as a reminder that the Israeli-Arab conflict, often portrayed as a timeless dispute, is not as old as we tend to think. In present terms, it's less than a century old. On September 21, 1922, President Warren G. Harding signed a joint resolution of Congress, which passed unanimously, calling for a Jewish refuge in “Palestine.” This term did not then connote a country for Arabs, but one for Jews.

Even so, Congress paid tacit consideration to the fact that people (many of them Christian Arabs) were already living on that land. Today, however, that resolution, which pre-dates World War II, the Holocaust, and the rise of pan-Islamic radicalism in the Middle East, sounds almost innocent.

“Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled. That the United States of America favors the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which should prejudice the civil and religious rights of Christian and all other non-Jewish communities in Palestine, and that the holy places and religious buildings and sites in Palestine shall be adequately protected.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com