Trump at the U.N.; Bold Tax Moves; Recommended Reading; Truman Show

Hello, it’s Wednesday, September 20, 2017, and Hurricane Maria is raking Puerto Rico as I write these words. Say a prayer for those in the storm’s path; if you’re not a praying person, keep your fingers crossed. The infrastructure on that island was already sorely stressed by Hurricane Irma.

On this date in 1940, Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave a speech in Philadelphia to celebrate the University of Pennsylvania's 200th birthday. FDR opened his address by expressing tongue-in-cheek regret that Penn’s founders hadn’t opened their college a year earlier, in 1739, so that he wouldn’t be speaking to students in the midst of an election campaign.

So Roosevelt simply asked his audience to pretend it was 1939, which was his way of explaining that he was about to give a non-partisan speech. For the most part, FDR complied with his own ground rules: Although he touted Social Security and a new minimum wage increase, he did so only in passing.

In other words, it’s always been difficult for U.S. presidents to resist tooting their own horns -- even in foreign policy speeches delivered on the world stage, as we were reminded again Tuesday at the United Nations.

I'll have more on this theme, from a Harry Truman speech delivered on this date, in a moment.

Just for fun, let’s do what FDR asked his Philadelphia audience to do on September 20, 1940: namely, pretend it’s another year. Let’s pick September 20, 1948. You are joining Harry Truman on his campaign train out West. First stop, Denver, where the president is lamenting the low turnout in the 1946 midterm elections that went the Republicans' way in a historic change election.

“They got a change, all right,” Truman said sarcastically. “Remember the signs all over the country, ‘Had enough?’? Well, they apparently thought they had had enough and now they have had too much!”

“We have succeeded in creating the greatest national income in the history of the world, and that income has not been just in the hands of a few people,” the president added. “It has been distributed to the farmers, to the man who works with his hands, and to the white-collar man; and since the Republican Congress came in, the special interests have been getting a lot of it, too.”

A little while later, in Colorado Springs, Truman turned up the heat: “I made a speech in Denver at noon, in which I made the statement that due to the example of that terrible 80th Republican Congress elected in 1946, I could say definitely that the Republicans are trying to sabotage the West.”

Further south in the state, in the Democratic stronghold of Pueblo, Truman continued: “Well, in 1946 labor stayed at home and didn't vote, and a lot of other people stayed at home and didn't vote, because only one-third of the people entitled to vote in 1946 did vote; and ... Congress passed a rich man’s tax bill. They began to line their own pockets.”

Change a few proper nouns here and there and you can hear the foreshadowing of 2016, or any modern American political campaign, really. What’s old is new again.

