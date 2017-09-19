At U.N., Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy' N. Korea

In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump issued his toughest warning yet to Pyongyang, saying that if the United States is forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea, "we will have no choice but to totally destroy" the rogue nation.

In the stately and iconic setting, Trump’s somber speech included typically irreverent touches, as when he said of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un: "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself."

Trump, who had been critical of the United Nations as a presidential candidate, called upon the organization to stop Kim's nuclear pursuit, which “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of life."

"If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph," he told the 193 member-state delegations gathered at the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, calling the North Korea regime "depraved."

The president then sought to nudge would-be partners in the cause with both criticism and praise. He complimented Russia and China for backing a unanimous Security Council resolution to place sanctions on North Korea, but called it an "outrage" that countries still trade with and provide financial assistance and arms to it.

Tuesday's 40-minute address marked a key moment in Trump's presidency, as he outlined his "America First" vision in front of dozens of world leaders gathered together on U.S. soil and in the context of the role he sees for the United Nations.

Trump's word of the day was "sovereignty." He argued that member nations should prioritize pursuits of their individual interests, but stand united when faced with a common threat.

“The success of the United Nations depends upon the independent strength of its members,” Trump said. “I will always put America first, just like you ... should, as the leaders of your countries, put your countries first."

“In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but, rather, to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch,” he said.

At the same time, Trump censured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and pledged to "take further action" to restore democracy there. The administration has imposed economic sanctions on the strife-ridden country, and Trump deployed Vice President Mike Pence to South America over the summer to gather support. The president also criticized the government of Cuba as a "corrupt, destabilizing regime."

The address was likely to satisfy Trump's core supporters, who are skeptical of global partnerships that they perceive put a disproportionate burden on the United States. During the campaign, Trump criticized international entities like the U.N. and NATO, lamenting high costs and bureaucratic impediments to progress. As president, he withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and the Paris climate accord.

On Tuesday, Trump told world leaders that the United States would remain a loyal ally, "but we can no longer be taken advantage of."

The president reminded those leaders of his own campaign promises. “I was elected not to take power, but to give power to the American people where it belongs,” he said after citing positive economic indicators he attributes to his election.

In turning to Iran, Trump's criticism of the 2015 multilateral agreement to deter that country's nuclear weapons program echoed rhetoric he employed on the campaign trail. The president lambasted the pact as one of the "worst, and most one-sided, transactions the U.S. has ever entered into."

Trump is weighing how to proceed on the Iran deal ahead of next month's compliance deadline. While he has not outlined his plans, the president suggested withdrawal is imminent. "That deal is embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me," he said.

Later Tuesday, Trump will meet with the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres, then with General Assembly President Miroslav Lajčák. He will give remarks at a diplomatic reception Tuesday evening.