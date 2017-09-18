Unhinged Analysis; 2006 Revisited? Tariff Trap; Carter's Eye on the Sky

Good morning, it’s Monday, September 18, 2017. Forty-four years ago today, the governor of a mid-sized Southern state filed a two-page, hand-written report with an Oklahoma City-based organization called the International UFO Bureau. In that brief memo, the governor claimed that he had personally seen an unidentified flying object.

At the time, the UFO spotter was an obscure Democrat with large ambitions. He had noticed how George McGovern had used the 1972 Iowa caucuses to advance himself as a presidential candidate and was planning to do the same. His name was James Earl Carter. Although it’s not known what the visitors from outer space called him, you know him as Jimmy.

I’ll have a brief word on Carter’s extraterrestrial experience in a moment.

On September 18, 1973, Gov. Jimmy Carter reported that four years earlier during an October visit to the Lions Club of Leary, Georgia, he’d seen an object in the sky “as bright as the moon.” It hovered about 30 degrees above the horizon, he asserted, and “moved in toward the earth and away before disappearing into the distance.”

This report, which I wrote about five years ago for RCP, surfaced during the 1976 campaign. To his credit, Carter did not shy away from it.

“It was the darndest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. "We watched it for 10 minutes, but none of us could figure out what it was. One thing’s for sure, I'll never make fun of people who say they've seen unidentified objects in the sky. If I become president, I’ll make every piece of information this country has about UFO sightings available to the public and the scientists.”

Jimmy Carter was more prescient about the Iowa caucuses than about UFOs. After doing well in Iowa, he parlayed his surprise showing into the Democratic Party’s nomination and the presidency. Once in the White House, however, he backed away from his pledge to declassify “every piece of information” about UFO claims.

Although the 39th U.S. president cited “defense implications” for this reticence, it was more likely he had second thoughts about drawing attention to his 1973 close encounter. This was probably a wise decision. Upon closer inspection, Carter’s 1969 sighting had a less dramatic explanation.

For starters, the governor said that the object he observed was also seen by 10 to 12 other people. Yet reporters who went to Leary could find only one such witness -- and that person believed he’d seen a weather balloon. Others suggested that Carter had mistaken the town’s brightly lit water tower for a flying saucer.

No one implied the famously abstentious Carter had been drinking: He himself quipped that it was “a very sober occasion.” So what did he see?

The key fact is probably that Carter misremembered the date of the sighting. Records show that he addressed the Leary Lions Club in early January of that year, not October. This was not an irrelevant detail. He recalled that the “UFO” was in the western sky at approximately 30 degrees elevation, a reference a former Navy officer would be expected to get right. He did, too. On January 6, the night he spoke to the Lions Club, there was something quite bright in the west-southwest sky at an altitude of 25 degrees: Venus.

The bright object observed in the sky by the future president was almost certainly the orb that is second only to the moon in its brightness -- and the one, as paranormal claims investigator Robert Sheaffer has noted, most often mistaken for a UFO.

