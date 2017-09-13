Single-Payer Plan; Expedited Tax Reform; Next Steps on DACA; Into the Woods

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 13, a date in U.S. history that reminds us how Americans often rise to the occasion when fate taps them on the shoulder to let them know their time of public service has arrived.

In 1900, a popular Republican president was seeking re-election. There was only one hitch for William McKinley that summer: He needed a running mate. The vice presidency had been vacant since the death of Garret Hobart in late 1899. McKinley had no strong preference about who joined him on the ticket, leaving the matter to party bosses at the GOP convention in Philadelphia.

This set up a turf battle between two rival power brokers: McKinley confidant Mark Hanna of Ohio, and Thomas C. Platt, known as the “Easy Boss” of New York Republican politics. The two men were haggling over New York’s prima donna governor, Theodore Roosevelt. The fight was who would get stuck with him: New York or Washington.

Gov. Roosevelt had rankled his state’s Republican machine, so Platt wanted him out of Albany. The then-useless job of the vice presidency seemed a perfect foil. Hanna, for his part, considered Roosevelt an uncontrollable “cowboy” and didn’t want him near McKinley. When Hanna started getting rolled at the convention, he blurted out in frustration, “Everybody’s gone crazy! Here is this convention going headlong for Roosevelt for vice president. Don't any of you realize that there’s only one life between that madman and the presidency?”

Later, in a private letter to McKinley, Hanna put it this way, “Your duty to the Country is to live for four years from next March.”

It was not to be. McKinley was felled by an assassin's bullet in Buffalo, and as he lay dying, Theodore Roosevelt -- as was his habit -- took to the woods to sort out his thoughts.

On September 12, 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt took his family hiking toward the summit of Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks. They spent the night in cabins aside a small lake at the foot of the peak, and that night by his campfire, TR contemplated the ascent that awaited him -- both of the mountain and the presidency.

The following day, September 13, was rainy. The weather lessened the enthusiasm of Edith Roosevelt and the children in the camping party -- but not Theodore’s. Accompanied by a guide and a couple of friends, this intrepid American original went to the summit. Eating lunch after they made it the top, Roosevelt saw a ranger approaching.

“I felt at once it was bad news,” TR later recalled. It was indeed: McKinley was slipping away rapidly. The ranger carried a telegram that urged the vice president to return to civilization. It took all night to get there. By the time Roosevelt arrived in Buffalo it was the following morning.

William McKinley had passed away in the small hours of September 14, and now Roosevelt found himself standing in a house beside the president’s body. Theodore Roosevelt would take the oath of office in that city and become the 26th president of the United States.

The next time you are by a campfire, particularly if it's in a national park, give a moment of thought to some of the many accomplishments of Mark Hanna’s “cowboy.” Depending on which park you’re in, you might be sharing a campsite once enjoyed by TR himself.

In 1903, President Roosevelt spent two weeks camping in Yellowstone, touring the Grand Canyon, and drinking in the splendor of Yosemite. The three nights he and his presidential party spent sleeping under the stars with John Muir qualifies as one of the most unlikely lobbying sessions of all time: As they contemplated the heavens, Muir put the idea in the president’s head that the whole area be made into Yosemite National Park. And it was done.

Working with Congress, Roosevelt doubled the number of national parks, used a bill he signed -- the Antiquities Act -- to create 18 national monuments, including the Grand Canyon, preserved numerous bird sanctuaries and game refuges, set aside 100 million more acres of wilderness in national forests, and midwifed the National Forest Service into existence.

“There are no words that can tell the hidden spirit of the wilderness, that can reveal its mystery, its melancholy, and its charm,” Roosevelt once proclaimed.

In his book, “The Wilderness Hunter,” he added, “There can be nothing in the world more beautiful than the Yosemite, the groves of the giant sequoias and redwoods, the Canyon of the Colorado, the Canyon of the Yellowstone, the Three Tetons; and our people should see to it that they are preserved for their children and their children's children forever, with their majestic beauty all unmarred.”

After camping in Yosemite, Roosevelt employed the same comparison Muir often used: those mountain forests instilled more awe than Europe’s grandest churches. “It was like lying in a great solemn cathedral,” he wrote, “far vaster and more beautiful than any built by the hand of man.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com