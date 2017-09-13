Senate Rejects Measure to End ISIS War Authorization

Senators on Wednesday rejected a proposal from Rand Paul to repeal, with a six-month delay, the authorization for the use of military force the nation uses to fight ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

The authorization, passed in the days following the September 11, 2001 attacks, has been used to legally justify a broad range of military action over the last 16 years, and has recently been the subject of bitter debates in Congress as to whether lawmakers are abdicating their constitutional duty to declare war.

The Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, has argued that it has the legal authority to wage war against ISIS under the 2001 authorization. Paul and other advocates for repealing the 2001 AUMF -- as well as one passed in 2002 before the Iraq War -- argue that it is being used to justify military action beyond the original legal authority.

Paul’s measure, an amendment to the annual defense authorization bill, would have rescinded both authorizations for the use of force six months after the bill became law. It failed with 61 senators voting against (including 13 Democrats) and 36 voting in support (including Paul and two other Republicans). The libertarian-leaning senator negotiated the vote by threatening to block other amendments to the critical defense authorization legislation without it.

“It’s, I think, a disservice to our soldiers that we haven’t debated it for 16 years,” Paul said before the vote, asserting that just taking that step was a “victory.”

There was division even among those who have been actively seeking a new authorization for the war against the Islamic State. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) have been pushing a bipartisan effort to pass an AUMF specific to ISIS for nearly three years. Kaine supported Paul’s amendment Wednesday while Flake voted against it. Kaine cited the timeline as giving the matter necessary urgency, while Flake said it needed to go through a more deliberative process.

They have been working this year with Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, on developing an authorization that can strike a balance between lawmakers who want a more restrictive authorization and those who want it to give more open-ended authority to the president. The committee held multiple hearings on the topic and had a classified briefing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis earlier this year. Corker said Wednesday the committee had formally requested that both Tillerson and Mattis testify publicly on the matter.

Top congressional leaders disagree with Paul’s approach to the AUMF. Both Armed Services Chairman John McCain and the committee’s top Democrat, Jack Reed, voted against Paul’s amendment, though McCain said it was time for a new war authorization in a different process.

“You can’t replace something with nothing, and we have nothing,” Reed said, adding that the six-month gap before the authorizations were rescinded would both create logistical difficulties for the military and send a negative signal to enemies abroad.

Paul, however, rejected that logic, arguing that without a deadline Congress was unlikely to ever address the issue: “The problem with waiting for the AUMF first, for a new authorization, is we’ve been waiting for 16 years and it’s not coming without somebody giving somebody a kick in the seat of the pants.”

Speaker Paul Ryan has argued since taking over that post in 2015 that the administration has the legal authority to wage the fight against ISIS. Earlier this year, Ryan called it a “mistake” when a bipartisan group of House members passed an amendment similar to Paul’s in committee -- the amendment was later removed from the legislation before it reached the House floor. Though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed a vote on Paul’s amendment Wednesday, he sharply disagreed with it.

“To rescind the AUMF that authorizes action against these forces, and to leave nothing but uncertainty for our deployed forces and for our allies, is simply irresponsible, and it breaks faith with our volunteer force,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

New questions about the administration’s views over the current AUMFs arose in April after Trump authorized military strikes in Syria. At that time, Paul decried the action being taken without congressional approval, and lamented the lack of a vote over war authority. Asked at that time what it would take to get that vote, Paul quipped: “new colleagues.”