Trump-Democrats Deal Leaves GOP Wary of More to Come

President Trump’s outreach and deal-making with congressional Democrats this week has left frustrated Capitol Hill Republicans feeling boxed-in on critical issues and wary of the potential for future agreements between the president and the minority party.

Despite the Republican anger at Trump’s budget/debt ceiling/hurricane relief agreement Wednesday, the president called both Democratic leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Thursday morning, renewing chatter of more such efforts. Trump touted the results of his bipartisan outreach, talked up a plan with Schumer and Pelosi to eliminate the debt ceiling -- something few Republicans would agree with -- and even sent out a tweet at Pelosi’s request attempting to give reassurance to immigrants in the soon-to-end DACA program. The latter was something Pelosi boasted about later in the morning.

The president suggested that it could be the beginning of a new era in his relationship with the opposing party.

“I think we will have a different relationship than we’ve been watching over the last number of years. I hope so,” he told reporters Thursday. “I think that’s a great thing for our country, and I think that’s what the people of the United States want to see. They want to see some dialogue.”

Some Republicans considered this a one-off situation, however, where Trump, eager to be on top of hurricane recovery and uninterested in a fight over the debt ceiling, was ready to strike a deal. But plenty of issues sit in front of Congress that could be opportunities for new bipartisan support with a simple endorsement from the president. He signaled a willingness to see action on legislation protecting undocumented immigrants who arrived as children -- an issue many congressional Republicans could support if paired with increased border security, though even then it would likely spark a contentious and bitter debate within the party.

And Trump, frustrated by the failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act earlier this year, could be enticed by the potential for a bipartisan proposal on health care. Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander told NBC News this week that he hoped to have bipartisan agreement this month on a plan to reduce premiums this year and next, and held two hearings on the topic this week.

Ryan, for his part, was mostly dismissive of GOP disagreement with the president this week. He said he understood why Trump wanted to avoid a partisan fight, and downplayed any discontent among members of his own party regarding the agreement struck with Democratic leaders. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled his ultimate support for the president’s decision by voting for the package Thursday, which included $15.25 billion in relief money for FEMA, as well as three-month extensions on government funding and the debt ceiling. The bill passed the Senate, 80-17, with only Republicans voting no.

Sen. John Thune, the third-ranking Republican in the chamber, said some colleagues were frustrated at being squeezed on the debt ceiling and government funding rather than simply voting for hurricane funds separately, but said he hopes it won’t become a pattern of deals between Trump and Democrats.

“I wouldn’t read too much into what that means long term,” Thune told reporters. “I think this was a fairly unique set of circumstances that hopefully won’t be replicated anytime soon.”

But some Republicans thought it indeed set the stage for future problems. Sen. Ben Sasse, who proposed a failed amendment to fund hurricane relief without addressing the debt ceiling or government funding, said Trump’s deal increased the odds of a government shutdown and default on the debt in December, decreased the odds of tax reform, and empowered Democrats in those negotiations.

“What we’re doing in this body today is not draining the swamp,” Sasse said. “What we’re doing is running a whole bunch of hoses to the edge of the swamp, turning them on to the highest possible volume flow, and then turning our backs on the swamp and shouting ‘There’s nothing to see here.’”

Many House members felt confused and boxed in by the decision, torn between voting against hurricane relief and voting for a debt ceiling increase, something many have never done before. Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, said he would support the package because of the damage to his home state. But he echoed Sasse, saying the deal didn’t represent Trump’s call to “drain the swamp” and that he hoped the deal-making with Schumer and Pelosi wasn’t part of a long-term plan.

“I don’t think the folks that voted for Donald Trump in the district that I represent want to see him working with Ms. Pelosi,” Farenthold told reporters. “I don’t think a lot of his base will be happy about that.”

Many Republicans frustrated by the deal were wary of directly criticizing Trump. The president acted despite Ryan’s objections, but some conservatives, particularly in the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, blamed Republican leadership for not having a better proposal to sell the president.

Still others in the party were pleased to see some bipartisan outreach. Rep. Tom Reed, a New York moderate, praised Trump for his willingness to cut a deal across the aisle, though he expressed hope that Trump would reach out to Democrats more moderate than Pelosi in the future -- and admitted the deal undercut his party’s leadership.

Reed said this week’s agreement should send a message to Republicans that without consensus within the party, Democrats would be able to nudge Trump, always eager to make deals and secure wins, towards the minority party.

“It should send a message to our guys that we’ve got to get together,” Reed said. “If we don’t, we’re maybe looking at another situation that is not a traditional play.”

That was exactly the leverage Pelosi said she wielded. Democrats are expected to provide most of the votes for the package when it hits the House floor Friday -- though Trump’s budget director and Treasury secretary are meeting with House Republicans in the morning to explain the deal and encourage GOP lawmakers to support it. Pelosi said her ability to carry the votes gave Democratic leaders the upper hand when negotiating with Trump.

“Here, the currency of the realm is the vote,” she said of the negotiations. “You have the votes, no discussion necessary. You don’t have the votes, three months.”