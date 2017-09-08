House Passes Debt/Relief Package Despite GOP Frustration

The House passed legislation Thursday providing more than $15 billion in aid for hurricane recovery combined with three-month extensions of the debt ceiling and government funding, checking off three critical measures amid pressing deadlines.

The measure passed, 316-90, with no Democrats voting against it and a majority of Republicans in support. It will now head to President Trump’s desk two days after he cut a deal with Democrats on the bill against the wishes of GOP leadership.

In a meeting with House Republicans minutes before the vote, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and budget director Mick Mulvaney justified the agreement and the importance of avoiding drama over the fiscal issues while dealing with hurricane recovery.

Mnuchin’s final pitch to the House GOP before exiting the meeting, according to multiple lawmakers and aides in the room: “Do it for me.”

It didn’t go over well.

“I thought the Treasury secretary’s closing statement was very weak,” said Rep. Mark Walker, who voted against the deal. He added that it was a “horrible statement” and Mnuchin’s entire performance was “incredibly poor.”

“My reaction is the kids and grandkids of all Americans are more important than him,” said Rep. Bill Flores, a Texas Republican who nonetheless supported the agreement.

Mulvaney’s pitch didn’t go over much better. Several lawmakers pointed out that the Office of Management and Budget head likely wouldn’t have supported such an agreement to lift the debt ceiling without fiscal reforms when he was a member of Congress.

“He would have been in the audience doing most of the shouting,” said Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican, adding that he remembered the arguments against supporting relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2013. “I don’t forget.”

Rep. Darrell Issa -- who praised Trump’s deal with Democrats -- asked Mulvaney if he had 42 deputy positions open at the OMB, suggesting that if they were filled by other House Freedom Caucus members, they might have similar transformations on the hard-line debt ceiling positions.

“If it wasn’t so serious, it kind of would have been funny,” Rep. Ryan Costello said of the presentations from Mulvaney and Mnuchin. “It’s kind of, like, where am I? What is going on today?”

Friday’s meeting was simply the first chance lawmakers had to air their grievances since Trump made the deal Wednesday. Most blamed the president, but several hard-line conservatives from the Freedom Caucus still criticized GOP leadership for not pitching a more conservative plan to Trump.

“I think that obviously results speak for themselves, and that’s what we’re waiting on,” Rep. Mark Meadows, the caucus chairman, said of Speaker Ryan. “Everybody is waiting on results.”

Some Republicans were fine with the agreement Trump reached, praising him for finding a way to avoid drama over the debt ceiling or a government shutdown with multiple hurricanes hitting the U.S. But those who were frustrated felt both boxed in by the agreement this week and concerned that it gave Democrats leverage for the next round of negotiations in December.

Rep. Joe Barton -- a Texas Republican who voted against the package despite the recovery funds for his state after Hurricane Harvey -- pressed Mulvaney on whether he could guarantee that spending reforms and deficit reduction would be a priority during the December negotiations. Mulvaney said he couldn’t.

“It’s fair to say I’m not a happy camper about this process,” Barton said. “This is what people in the country say is wrong with Washington.”